Drake Says 2020 Was the ‘Hardest Year in Human History’ and Fans Strongly Disagree

Drake postponed his Young Money reunion after testing positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). This wouldn’t be the first time the artist was impacted by the pandemic, with Drake mentioning that 2020 was the “hardest year” in human history that “we’ve ever been through.”

Here’s what we know about the Honestly, Nevermind performer.

Drake is the rapper behind 2022’s ‘Honestly, Nevermind’

Drake performs at the New Look Wireless birthday party | Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images

He’s the musician behind “God’s Plan,” “One Dance,” “Wants and Needs,” “Sticky,” and “Passionfruit.” In 2022, Drake released Honestly, Nevermind on most major streaming platforms.

With 14 new songs and a feature from 21 Savage, this collection came just months after 2021’s Certified Lover Boy. The production earned millions of Spotify streams, with fans sharing their support for the new sound and upcoming live performances from the Grammy Award-winning artist.

Drake said 2020 was maybe the ‘hardest year’ in human history — fans reacted on social media.

Like most artists, Drake paused all live performances in 2020 due to stay-at-home orders. After being impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19), the Neighborhood Talk posted an Instagram video of Drake discussing the pandemic and its impact on humanity.

“The hardest year maybe in human history that we’ve ever been through,” the rapper noted. “Forget music — just as a people. [It was] the hardest time to ever connect with people, relate to people.”

Instagram users were quick to disagree with the rapper, with one commenting, “​​Current modern history, yes! Overall no!”

“Wait [until] he hear[s] about slavery and segregation,” one user wrote, while another said, “This is why ppl have to study history.”

“He did say that we’ve ever been through,” another Instagram user countered. “Maybe he’s just referring to our generation.”

Drake postponed the Young Money 2022 reunion after testing positive for COVID-19

Even in 2022, this artist was impacted by the pandemic and safety concerns. Drake announced his October World Weekend during July, teasing a reunion with the Young Money Crew for a special Aug. 1 performance.

The festival was scheduled to conclude with “the Big Three” — Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj. However, Drake tested positive for COVID, causing the event to be postponed.

“I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for COVID, and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” Drake wrote in an Instagram story. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked.”

“I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together,” Drake continued in the social media post.

This wouldn’t be the first time Drake tested positive for COVID, according to Billboard. In 2021, the award-winning artist took to social media, revealing that the illness impacted the release of Certified Lover Boy and “grew in weird I had to start again. It’s coming back, don’t diss.”

