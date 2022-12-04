Drake Had a Crush on His High School Classmate Before They Were Famous and Publicly Apologized to Them Years Later

Drake rose to fame in the 2000s as an actor on the TV show Degrassi: The Next Generation. He later gained recognition as a rapper as well.

When Drake was still in high school, he had a crush on someone who eventually became a star. The Canadian-born musician even publicly apologized to his crush years later.

Where Drake went to high school

Degrassi cast members Jamie Johnston, Shane Kippel, Adamo Ruggiero, and Aubrey Graham (Drake) in 2006 | George Pimentel/WireImage

Drake grew up in Toronto, Canada. He attended Forest Hill Collegiate Institute and later moved to Vaughan Road Academy. While he attended Forest Hill, he struggled to fit in due to being of a different socioeconomic background than his classmates.

“I went to school with kids that were flying private jets,” he told Complex. “This guy distributes Rolex in Canada, and this person owns Turtle car wax, and this person owns Roots clothing, and I went to school with kids who were very fortunate. I never fit in. I was never accepted.”

Additionally, even his time at his second school, Vaughan Road Academy, was not a walk in the park either. Drake added, “From there, I switched to a school called Vaughan Road, which again, is not by any means the easiest school to go to. It’s a tough school.”

According to Haaretz, Drake also experienced bullying because of his mixed background. His father is African-American, while his mother is Jewish.

Drake had a crush on Elliot Page in high school

Elliot Page

As much as we love the extreme and bizarre side of getting dressed, there’s also something about knowing what you like. Take @TheElliotPage, an actor who wears a big blazer, classic denim, and Gucci loafers better than anyone else right now.https://t.co/a081yRIlxS pic.twitter.com/Kvsn9N9HYb — British GQ (@BritishGQ) November 23, 2022

While attending Vaughan Road Academy, Drake met a schoolmate who would later become famous like him: Elliot Page. At the time, he was known as Ellen Page (he would come out as transgender in 2020).

Drake had a crush on Page, and he confessed to this in 2009 in his blog, October’s Very Own: “I was watching Juno tonight on the tour bus and I am so proud of you…you were always the smartest and wittiest person in our class and I only made fun of you and acted like an asshole cause I had a crush on you,” Drake wrote. “I’m still on tour…San Diego tmrw night. Thats all.”

Hey @Drake remember when we read @JoyceCarolOates ' Black Water in Dirk's class. Good times. What have you been up to since high school? — Elliot Page (@TheElliotPage) July 17, 2013

Four years later, Page also tweeted at Drake. She said, “Hey @Drake remember when we read @JoyceCarolOates’ Black Water in Dirk’s class. Good times. What have you been up to since high school?”

Other celebrities who attended Toronto’s Vaughan Road Academy

Drake and Page are not the only students from Vaughan Road who later became celebrities. The school, which closed in 2017, had several other alumni who have gone on to do big things in entertainment.

Drake's old high school, Vaughan Road Academy, won't be sold to developers after it closes in June https://t.co/ecSGi3TVeT pic.twitter.com/07rFTwYZsQ — CBC Toronto (@CBCToronto) February 9, 2017

For example, actors Neve Campbell and Alison Pill went there. Campbell is known for her roles on Party of Five and House of Cards. Pill appeared in the movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and TV shows like The Newsroom and American Horror Story: Cult.

RELATED: Drake Isn’t Impressed With His Dad’s Tattoo of His Face