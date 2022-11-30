Drake Gifted DJ Khaled 4 Luxury Toilets for His Birthday

Drake and DJ Khaled have known each other for a long time, and worked together on many songs together over the years. The two hip-hop giants have developed a strong friendship as a result, leading to friendly birthday gifts like luxury toilets.

Drake and DJ Khaled | Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

Drake gifted DJ Khaled toilets for his birthday

DJ Khaled celebrated a birthday on November 26, and Drake gifted Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck with four luxury toilets from the plumbing brand Toto. Khaled shared his excitement about the unique present in an Instagram post.

“Real talk – my Queen and I been wanting this for our house!!” Khaled wrote. “Thank u my brother!! Nahhh this no regular toilet. This that TOTO! Same model as the ones in the embassy. I LIKE WHAT DRAKE LIKE!!”

“Listen, this is not no regular toilet bowl,” Khaled explained in the video. “My brother Drake just bought me and my family about four big toilet bowls. This is called a Toto toilet bowl.”

“I’m not even joking, Drake, we been wanting this,” he continued. “Me and my queen been talking about getting Totos for the whole house.”

The toilets come with high-tech features

The Grammy-winning rapper and producer went on to list some of the features that the toilet comes with, including a UV-light cleaning system, remote control operation, automatic toilet seat open and close, night light, built-in air deodorizer, heated seats, and a even a refreshing bidet function.

Khaled noted that Drake himself has these high-tech toilets in his own home.

“If you’ve ever been to Drake’s house, you know it’s worth $500 million,” Khaled said. “It’s not about the money, it’s just about, he went and got the best of the best. He gifted us a few of these Toto toilet bowls.”

The box for the toilet shows that Khaled received the Toto Neorest bowl, which ranges in price from $5,598 to $20,172 per unit, according to Toto’s website.

“This might be the best gift ever. Everybody knows, when you sit down and do the theory,” Khaled said. “That’s when you meditate and reflect on life! When you sit down and do the theory, that’s when you reflect on life, ideas be coming. Some of my best ideas come from me taking a theory. Real talk! And I got one now that lights up, and it sprays theory, and it even makes it smell theory. And it’s like a big theory.”

Drake and DJ Khaled have collaborated on hit songs over the years

DJ Khaled has been behind many beloved hip-hop songs over the past decade. Throughout that time, the veteran producer has worked with Drake at various points in his career, from the 2009 song “Fed Up” with Usher, Jeezy, and Rick Ross and 2011’s Grammy-nominated hit “I’m the One” with Lil Wayne and Rick Ross to 2020’s “Greece.”

In 2016, the two teamed up for “For Free.” At the time, Drake had achieved massive success with his album Views, while Khaled was having a career resurgence of his own. They followed it up the following year with the song “To the Max.”

Their most recent collaborations were “No Secret” and “Staying Alive” from Khaled’s 2022 album God Did.

