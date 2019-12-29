Drake Reveals Whether He Still Has a Relationship with Rihanna

Many of us thought that Drake and Rihanna would become the world’s next power couple. They had the looks, success, and undeniable chemistry, yet they could never really get it right. The duo dated off-and-on for years before putting an end to their rollercoaster romance in 2016.

Both of them have since moved on to other things — but do they at least still communicate with each other? Drake revealed where he and Rihanna stand in a new interview.

A short timeline of Drake and Rihanna’s relationship

After meeting in 2005 on the set of Rihanna’s “Pon De Replay” music video, Drake and the “Work” singer were seen on a date in 2009. At the time, Rihanna had recently split from Chris Brown after he infamously assaulted her. But Rihanna insisted that she and Drake weren’t an item, telling radio host Angie Martinez in 2009 that they were just “friends.”

The pair continued to spark romance rumors, with Drake making a series of emotional comments about the singer and the two collaborating on love songs. They appeared to have a falling out in 2012 — around the time Rihanna reconciled with Brown, who allegedly got into a fight with Drake over the Barbadian beauty the same year. But she and Drake reconnected after she split from the “Heat” singer in 2013.

“[Rihanna is] the ultimate fantasy,” Drake told Rolling Stone in 2014. “I mean, I think about it. Like, ‘Man, that would be good.’ We have fun together, she’s cool and sh*t. But we’re just friends. That’s my dog for life.”

Rihanna and Drake’s relationship heats up… and cools off

The two were seen hanging out a couple of times and collaborated on more music, including their hit single “Work” from Rihanna’s album Anti (2016).

Around this time, Drake seemed smitten and ready to make Rihanna his for good. Wearing his heart on his sleeve, he professed his love for the “Numb” singer at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. In response, Rihanna called the speech “touching” and said she “loved” Drake.

It seemed that the stars had finally aligned and that they were going to be together — for real. But months later, they abruptly split up and went their own ways. Drake moved on with Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna started a relationship with Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel.

Neither of them really gave an explanation behind their fallout, but Rihanna admitted to Vogue that she was kind of turned off by the way Drake put her and their relationship “on blast” at the VMAs.

“Waiting through that speech was probably the most uncomfortable part. I don’t like too many compliments; I don’t like to be put on blast,” Rihanna told Vogue for its June 2018 issue.

When asked about where she and Drake stood at the time, Rihanna told the publication, “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either. It is what it is.”

Drake talks about his relationship with Rihanna

Drake opened up about his relationship with Rihanna in a Rap Radar interview published on Dec. 25. The remarks came as Drake was discussing his 2019 collaboration with Brown, “No Guidance,” and how it came to fruition. Without saying names, the “God’s Plan” artist said that he and Brown teamed up after hashing out their issues over a woman.

“That person that was kind of in the middle of us is no longer a part of either of our lives currently,” Drake explained. Though he and Rihanna still aren’t in contact, Drake admitted, “I have the utmost love and respect for her. I think of her as family more than anything.”

“I actually had a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him,” he continued. “But I also know how many nights she knows that me and him have both been consumed by this issue, and I think she’s a good person with a good heart that would rather see us put that issue to bed than continue childish sh*t that could end up in a serious situation. so I decided to go through with it.”

Fans are probably devastated by the state of their relationship. But at least both Drake and Rihanna seem to be happy and content with the way things have panned out.

