Drake’s Dating History Proves He’s Either a Hopeless Romantic or Thirsty AF

Aubrey Drake Graham, better known as just Drake, may be famous for his music and his former role on the Canadian teen drama, Degrassi, but he far more often gets attention for something else entirely: his string of rumored romances. Drake seems to continually be spotted arm in arm with a new woman who claims they are “just friends” or even “like family.” This leads many to wonder what Drake really is all about when it comes to his romantic life.

How many “friends” has Drake had?

Drake | Prince Williams/Getty Images

When you are in the spotlight, rumors happen, but some stars certainly leave themselves more open to rumors than others. In the years of Drake’s fame, he’s been spotted with a string of women, almost none of whom were ever confirmed to be officially his girlfriend. Just look at some of the quotes from his rumored interests over the years:

Serena Williams: “We’ve been friends for, like, so many years … Just like family.”

Zoë Kravitz: “I’m very flirtatious. [But] he’s family to me. He’s a really, really awesome dude.”

After rumors that Drake and Bella Hadid were dating, she even replied to one fan on Twitter exclaiming: “That’s disrespectful. WHY CANT PPL BE FRIENDS W/o all the insinuation.”

While it’s certainly normal for celebrities to have a wide circle of celebrity friends, Drake’s “friendships” certainly do raise some eyebrows.

Who has Drake been in a relationship with officially?

The label of “friend” seems to be all anyone ever wants to apply to the 33-year-old rapper, and Drake himself has shared similar sentiments about Rihanna in the past. In 2014 he told Rolling Stone: “We have fun together, she’s cool and sh*t. But we’re just friends. That’s my dog for life.”

Rihanna was the closest he came to having a confirmed relationship, as sources close to reported that they were dating for a time. Their relationship has since changed. Rihanna told Vogue in 2018: “We don’t have a friendship now, but we’re not enemies either.”

Drake also has a child, Adonis Graham, with French artist and former adult film star Sophie Brussaux. They were never officially together, either.

Current rumors are that Drake and the recently single Kylie Jenner are spending time together “romantically.” Again, no solid relationship is confirmed. He’s also been known to have one-off dates with the likes of Haley Baldwin (now Haley Bieber), Tyra Banks, and Kat Dennings.

Do Drake’s lyrics reveal a romantic at heart?

Whether something is creepy or romantic is certainly in the eye of the beholder and often relies heavily on context. Drake’s lyrics, however, are pretty thirsty, even in the best of contexts.

Take for example his song “Sooner Than Later”: “I realize I waited too long, but please don’t move on,” or these lyrics from his song “We’ll Be Fine”: “Can I take you home? Or come to where you stay? Do you live on your own?”

“I want your hot love and emotion endlessly,” he says in “Hold On We’re Going Home.”

If Drake’s lyrics and dating history are any indication, he’s the type of guy that’s here for a good time, not a long time.

Some fans disapprove of Drake’s interactions with younger women

Not only are many of the women Drake has reportedly been involved with often much younger than him (Jenner is 22 and he’s known her since she was 16), there is also the matter of how he texts young stars, namely Millie Bobby Brown and Billie Eilish.

The two insist that he is just a really nice guy and things are completely platonic. but many are not convinced. Brown, in attempting to defend him, shared something that really seemed suspect: “We just texted each other the other day and he was like ‘I miss you so much,’ and I was like ‘I miss you more,’ he’s great.”

Whatever Drake’s intentions, the world is watching and let’s hope the adults in Eilish and Brown’s lives are too.