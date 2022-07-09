Drake’s $200,000 Search for a Flawless Piece of LeBron James’ NBA Career Ended in Disappointment

Millionaires like Drake are used to getting what they want, but in the case of a rare LeBron James basketball card, the musician was disappointed. The card sold for $2.4 million, so who ended up with the coveted card?

Drake | Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Why the LeBron James card is so rare

The card was a limited edition 2020-21 Panini Flawless Triple Logoman patch card that features three NBA logo patches from teams James has played for over the years: the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

James’ patch card is reportedly valued between $3 million and $5 million and was recently auctioned off at a Goldin Auction. Goldin is famous for its memorabilia auctions. The card’s $2.5 million price tag marks the highest sale price for a card that was pulled and sold within the same year.

Goldin’s founder and executive chairman Ken Goldin shared that the “card is the undisputed holy grail of modern cards,” according to USA Today. It’s one of only five triple Logoman cards, but James’ is the only one that is dedicated to just one player.

The other cards in the batch feature Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Tyrese Haliburton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson.

The hunt for the LeBron James card

People have been attempting to hunt down these rare cards over the last few months, and that includes Drake. The rapper reportedly bought 14 boxes of the basketball cards in an effort to find the James card, spending more than $200,000 on the cards.

Others turned the search for the card into a treasure hunt. Whatnot put up a prize for the James card, saying that they would buy a Lamborghini Huracan for whoever found the card on their platform.

What does Drake spend his millions on?

Unfortunately, Drake didn’t end up with the card. Instead, the card was found by three collectors from the company Backyard Breaks in May of this year. The rapper might have put up big money to find the one-of-a-kind card, but card-collecting isn’t the only thing he spends his millions on. The rapper has a net worth of $180 million, and he spends his money on plenty of luxury items.

Drake has his own private jet, paying $100 million for a Boeing 676, plus an additional $280 million for the customization of the plane. He also spends a lot on luxury cars. The rapper owns vehicles that include a Bentley Continental GTC W12, a Mercedes Maybach G 650, a Rolls Royce Phantom, a Rolls Royce Wraith, and a Ferrari Laferrari.

The rapper also owns lots of property, including a $150 million home in his native Toronto, and a $7 million house in Los Angeles. Drake might not have ended up with the prized LeBron James triple patch card, but the rapper has plenty of other cool things to spend his money on.

