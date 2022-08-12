Drew Barrymore Admits She Once ‘Grabbed’ a Former Co-Star and ‘Fully Started Kissing’ Him in Public

While Drew Barrymore was chatting with one of her former co-stars on The Drew Barrymore Show, they recalled a moment they shared after they’d both had a few drinks. According to Barrymore, she “fully started kissing” that person in public once instead of greeting them with a simple “hello,” and they reciprocated the gesture.

Who was that former co-star? And what did they have to say about the experience with Barrymore? Read on to find out.

(l-r): Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Drew Barrymore’s relationship history in a nutshell

Barrymore has been on the Hollywood scene since she was a kid, so she’s kissed — and dated — more than one famous actor. For example, David Arquette claimed they were once an item, though Barrymore denied it. She was also linked to Justin Long, Edward Norton, and Luke Wilson.

She’s been married and divorced three times, the first union only lasting months before she ended it (per Us Weekly). Her marriage to comedian Tom Green lasted less than a year before he filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. During her last marriage to Will Kopelman, she became a mom to two daughters, but the marriage unraveled after a few years.

Throughout Barrymore’s decades in Hollywood, she’s called herself a “love junkie” and been known as a fan of public displays of affection. And at one point, she couldn’t stop herself from full-on making out with one of her former rom-com co-stars when she spotted him out to dinner.

Drew Barrymore said she had a few drinks before she ‘fully started kissing’ her ‘Music and Lyrics’ co-star Hugh Grant

Barrymore and Hugh Grant co-starred in the movie Music and Lyrics together, but their relationship started with a letter that she wrote to him when he was experiencing a scandal years earlier. He reminded her of her kind gesture on The Drew Barrymore Show, confessing it earned her a place in his heart.

Meanwhile, Barrymore had a different memory to share. “This was years ago, and I’d had a few drinks,” she offered. “And I walked in, and I ran into you, and instead of saying, ‘Hello,’ I grabbed you by the collar and I fully started kissing you.”

“Yes,” Grant confirmed. “I remember that.”

Like Barrymore, he admitted that he was intoxicated and called the interaction “bizarre.”

“Someone said, ‘Oh, there’s Drew Barrymore,'” he recalled. “I get up to say ‘hi,’ and then we make out for 10 minutes.”

Drew Barrymore said she never dated Hugh Grant even though they kissed

How is #MusicAndLyrics 10 years old?! Who can resist a Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore singsong… pic.twitter.com/IBYjMsUOlZ — WarnerBrosUK (@WarnerBrosUK) February 14, 2017

Despite the public make-out scene, Barrymore said she and Grant were never seriously romantic. “Not even a little,” she told Mike Birbiglia on The Drew Barrymore Show (per ET Canada).

Barrymore said that she was somewhat disappointed to meet Grant because he’s not the “dashing rom-com guy” she thought he would be. “… It turns out he’s a totally grumpy old man,” she shared.

“And then you fall in love with him for the real Hugh,” she concluded.

RELATED: Drew Barrymore is a ‘Love Junkie’ But Not ‘Obsessed With Having a Relationship’