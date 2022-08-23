Drew Barrymore Introduced ‘Fever Pitch’ Co-Star Jimmy Fallon to His Wife

Drew Barrymore is just one of those celebrities that everyone loves. That is definitely the case for her fellow celeb and former co-star Jimmy Fallon. Over the years, the two have been known to be close in nature. Perhaps, Barrymore‘s decision to set up Fallon with her close friend has something to do with that.

A closer look at Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon’s relationship

Jimmy Fallon’s position as a late-night show host allows him to meet his fair share of stars and celebrities. Fallon shared that he first met Drew Barrymore on Saturday Night Live in 2004. While going over cue cards and adding last-minute wardrobe touches, Fallon recounted how another person approached Barrymore to show her a tattoo of Barrymore herself. Fallon highlighted how sweet, charismatic, caring, and genuine the famous actor is and how lucky he is to be friends with her. The two seem to have a special bond and not the only one of Fallon’s that Barrymore is involved in.

Drew Barrymore introduced Jimmy Fallon to his wife

Believe it or not, Drew Barrymore is responsible for Jimmy Fallon falling in love with his wife, Nancy Juvonen.

After their first meeting, Barrymore and Fallon worked together in the 2005 film Fever Pitch and again in 2009 for Whip It. As luck would have it, Barrymore’s close friend, Juvonen, was responsible for the production of Fever Pitch, and Barrymore introduced her two BFFs to one another.

Fallon proposed in the summer of 2007, and the following December, the pair got married. As if Barrymore’s resume isn’t impressive enough, the star seems to have some definite matchmaking skills.

How did Drew Barrymore and Nancy Juvonen meet?

In an episode of Ask the Fallons, Nancy Juvonen recounted the fateful story behind how her friendship with Drew Barrymore came to be. Barrymore and Juvonen met for the first time in Seattle, Washington.

The serendipitous meetup happened at a small local bar called 13 Coins. Jimmy Fallon’s spouse recounts that Barrymore was 19 at the time, and as for herself, Juvonen was working for Clarence Clemons, a highly celebrated artist who was well-known for his music and acting skills. Oddly enough, Barrymore and Juvonen’s brother were working together on the same film set. The pair really got along but didn’t think too much of it and probably had no idea just how close they would grow to become.

A few weeks after meeting, Juvonen’s roommate informed her that someone was prank-calling them and leaving messages pretending to be Barrymore. In the message, Barrymore dared Juvonen to move to Los Angeles and start her own production company. Taking the note to heart, Juvonen packed up her things and moved to L.A. As The List highlighted, to this day, Barrymore assists her friend in running Flower Films, Juvonen’s production company.

Other celebrities who have been matchmakers

Drew Barrymore isn’t the only A-lister out there known to play cupid. Cosmopolitan‘s feature highlights some of pop culture’s favorite names and faces who have successfully matched up their fellow celebs. Some people might be surprised to learn that Dwayne Johnson set up Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. Ed Sheeran, a romantic at heart, is responsible for getting Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid together. Although it didn’t last, Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris’ brief rendezvous was made possible by Ellie Goulding.

