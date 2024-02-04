Joy-Anna Forsyth is starting to feel the pressure of being a public figure from a famous family. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s ninth child opted to remain in the spotlight after the Duggar family’s show Counting On was canceled following Josh Duggar’s arrest. That doesn’t mean she doesn’t get frustrated with her celebrity, though. In a recent YouTube upload, Joy-Anna vented her frustration, insisting that her followers don’t know her.

Joy-Anna Forsyth claps back at followers, insisting they don’t know her

Joy-Anna Forsyth was in a fiery mood when she set up a camera for a Q&A session. In a recent YouTube upload, Joy-Anna revealed what bums her out the most about her notoriety. Joy-Anna revealed that she finds herself frustrated with followers who assume she has the same beliefs as her famous family. She elaborated, insisting that people often comment on her posts, assuming she hasn’t deviated from her parents’ beliefs at all. She emphasized that followers don’t know her and that she is her own person with unique opinions.

Austin Forsyth and Joy-Anna Forsyth | TLC/YouTube

While Joy-Anna insists she has her own opinions and beliefs, she hasn’t been open to sharing those. Sure, the mother of three uploads regular YouTube videos, but the content of those videos remains fairly superficial. Joy has yet to open up to the public like her sisters, Jill Dillard and Jinger Vuolo. Both Jill and Jinger have penned memoirs. Joy probably won’t be sharing anything groundbreaking anytime soon, though. She did not elaborate on how, exactly, she differs from her family in this video, either.

Joy-Anna has been criticized for a lot of her choices over the years

Over the years, Joy-Anna Forsyth has been lambasted by Duggar family followers for various reasons. Her family’s belief system actually comes up in her comments section less than you might think. Followers have other issues they wish to be vocal about. For example, Joy-Anna’s parenting has been called into question multiple times.

Joy-Anna’s lackadaisical approach to safety when it comes to her children. She has been called out for letting her children zipline as toddlers. The former reality TV star has also been criticized for leaving a rifle within arms reach of her children and for allowing them to play on construction sites. Most recently, followers questioned whether Gideon should play near a pile of giant, cut tree branches. While her children have not sustained serious injuries, some followers worry that it is only a matter of time.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth on ‘Counting On’ | TLC/YouTube

Joy-Anna married Austin Forsyth in 2017. The couple welcomed their first son, Gideon, in 2018. The couple suffered a tragic loss in 2019 when their daughter, Annabell, was stillborn. The following year, they welcomed Evelyn Mae to the family. In 2023, their second son, Gunner James, was born.