Duggar Family Insider Reveals Anna Duggar’s Personality Growing up Was Nothing Like What Was Seen on TV

Anna Duggar’s marriage to Josh Duggar would be considered a disaster by anyone’s standards. Anna, now in her 30s, has seven children to raise, all while her husband, Josh Duggar, serves a lengthy prison sentence. Josh’s conviction for receiving and possessing child pornography isn’t even his first scandal. Still, Anna remains seemingly committed to her marriage. She hasn’t so much as publicly raised her voice. Some Duggar family followers wonder if Anna’s muted and meek personality is why she’s stood by her man this entire time. According to a Redditor who has a connection to Anna Duggar in real life, she was far from meek while growing up.

When TLC viewers met Anna Duggar, she was engaged to Josh Duggar. Anna, then 20, accepted Josh’s proposal after he surprised her during her 20th birthday lunch with her parents. The couple then traveled back to Arkansas, where TLC cameras followed them as they acclimated to their engagement. The footage was awkward, to say the least.

In September 2008, Josh and Anna married in front of hundreds of guests. Their wedding was televised, and TLC cameras followed them on their honeymoon. Anna and Josh have seven children together, and she’s been forced to weather multiple public scandals, including Josh’s child pornography trial and an adultery scandal. Anna has remained calm, meek, and seemingly forgiving through it all. Is that who she was before she met Josh? An insider says no.

A Duggar family insider claims Anna Duggar used to be sassy and fun

A family friend took to Reddit to discuss Anna’s life before meeting Josh Duggar. In the Reddit AMA, the family friend revealed that Anna is absolutely nothing like she was depicted on television. In fact, the insider claims Anna was the opposite of her televised persona.

The insider told family followers that Anna, in her younger years, would often get in trouble for being too loud and talking back. They allege that Anna was “sassy” and “funny” while growing up in Florida. The Redditor, who opted to use a throwaway account for the October 2022 AMA, noted that while it’s possible Anna was married off to “reel her in,” the Duggar family might not have had a particularly huge impact on Anna’s change in behavior.

The user noted that they believe Anna probably would have muted her personality regardless of who she married. They said, “I think that it probably would’ve happened regardless of who she married; that was just how it was supposed to go when you got married.”

The user did not reveal their identity during the AMA. Moderators for the DuggarsSnark community vetted the legitimacy of the user’s connection to the Keller family.

Where is the mother of seven now?

2022 didn’t shape up to be any better for Anna Duggar than 2021. This year, Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for possessing and receiving child pornography. The sentence ensures Anna will spend the next decade as a single parent but hardly a free woman.

Rumors have been swirling that Anna is at odds with the Duggar family and Josh. Reports claim that she wants to move to Texas, while he insists she stay put, close to his extended family in Arkansas. Anna has also shied away from Instagram in the months since her husband’s sentencing. While she tried to launch a comeback on social media a couple of times since his arrest, none have stuck. Sometime in October, the mother of seven gave up completely and deleted her Instagram page.

Since Anna no longer operates a public Instagram page, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where she is or where she will spend the holidays. Her children have occasionally appeared in other family members’ YouTube videos, which suggest they are still living in Arkansas, at least for now. What the future holds is anyone’s guess.