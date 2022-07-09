Duggar Family News: All of the Evidence That Hints at a Big Move for Anna Duggar

Anna Duggar’s life is in a weird place right now. Following Josh Duggar’s December 2021 conviction, Anna began operating as a single parent. Still, she remained in Arkansas. Now that Josh has been transferred to a federal prison in Texas, Duggar family followers think Anna will be following him. It’s not just a wild theory, either. There is a lot of evidence suggesting Anna could move in the coming months.

Anna traveled to Texas in recent weeks

Josh Duggar was transferred from an Arkansas detention center in late June, following his May 25 sentence. While he settled in at his new digs at FCI Seagoville in Seagoville, Texas, Anna started to make moves, too. The ultra-conservative Christian wife mentioned ‘road-trippin'” to see her “bestie” shortly after Josh’s transfer.

Josh Duggar | Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

A few days after she mentioned the planned trip, she popped up in Fort Worth, Texas, with her sister and brother-in-law. Josh and Anna’s eldest child, Mackynzie Duggar, was also photographed in the state, leading some Duggar family followers to assume Anna was in the state to visit Josh. Theories that Anna was planning to move to Texas permanently began to fly shortly after.

Anna Duggar’s sister and brother-in-law own plenty of unused property in the state

Anna’s travels to Texas following Josh’s transfer struck Duggar family followers are interesting, but there wasn’t much to suggest she was planning a big move. Now, though, it looks like there is plenty of property for the mother of seven to utilize if she does choose to move to the state permanently.

Anna’s sister and brother-in-law, Priscilla Waller and David Waller, currently reside in Fort Worth, Texas, where David is a pastor. While it’s believed the couple lives in a church-owned home with their children, Priscilla and David also own two pieces of property in Texas.

According to the U.S. Sun, the couple has owned a house in Big Sandy, Texas, since 2018. They also purchased a piece of land in 2020. According to the publication, the couple promptly built a single-family home on the property. It appears to be vacant at the moment. In theory, Anna could live in either property and be much closer to FCI Seagoville than she would be from her current home base in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Anna and her seven children have been living in a converted warehouse on Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s property. She has resided on the property since she and Josh sold their farmhouse in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, in 2019. Josh lived on the property until his arrest in April 2021.

Josh’s defense team requested he be sent to three prisons in Texas ahead of his sentencing

Josh’s current prison residence is no coincidence. The prison where he will serve his 12-year sentence is one of three that Josh’s defense team requested. Josh’s defense team requested Josh be sent to FCI Texarkana, FCI Seagoville, or FCI Fort Worth before sentencing. Judge Timothy L. Brooks tossed FCI Forth Worth out of consideration because it is for medically complex prisoners. Josh does not have any medical conditions. Fort Worth is where David and Priscilla Waller live.

The fact that Josh’s defense team requested three different federal prisons within a couple of hours of David and Priscilla Waller doesn’t appear to be an accident. When you factor in that Josh’s brother, Justin Duggar, lives in Cresson, Texas, it seems even less like an accident.

It seems plausible that Josh’s defense team was planning for a potential move for Anna. There are other federal facilities closer to the Arkansas town where the Duggars live. Still, the defense requested none of them.

While Duggar family followers monitor Anna’s movements, they are unlikely to know Anna’s plans before they happen. Anna has kept her social media activity to a minimum in recent months. It’s likely her current intermittent posting schedule may continue for the foreseeable future.

RELATED: Duggar Family News: Anna Duggar Seems to Confirm She’s in Texas