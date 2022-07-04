Duggar Family News: Anna Duggar Seems to Confirm She’s in Texas

Duggar family followers needn’t spend more time guessing about Anna Duggar’s whereabouts. For the last week, family followers have theorized that Anna had headed for Texas in the days after Josh Duggar was transferred from an Arkansas detention center to a federal prison in Seagoville, Texas. On July 3, Anna shared a photo showing herself and her sister, Priscilla Waller. Priscilla happens to live just an hour from FCI Seagoville.

Anna appears to be spending the holiday weekend in Texas

Anna Duggar’s whereabouts are now known. The wife of disgraced reality TV star, Josh Duggar, took to Instagram for the first time in a while to wish her sister, Priscilla Waller, a happy birthday. In the Instagram story, Anna shared a photo of herself with her younger sister. The image appears to be a new one.

Priscilla and her husband, David Waller, live in Fort Worth, Texas, where David is a pastor at a small church. While Anna didn’t explicitly state she was with Priscilla in Texas, her June 24 post spoke about “road-trippin'” to visit her bestie. Coupled with Mackynzie Duggar’s appearance in Texas, it seems obvious that Anna is spending time away from Arkansas.

Duggar family followers spotted Mackynzie Duggar in the Lone Star State first.

Mackynzie Duggar, 12, is Josh and Anna’s eldest child. While Mackynzie and her siblings weren’t seen much during Josh’s trial and sentencing, they are slowly being spotted in public. A few weeks back, a local Duggar family follower spotted two of Anna and Josh’s sons dining out with Jim Bob Duggar.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

Now, Mackynzie was spotted in a photo posted to Instagram. a family follower later shared the photo on Reddit. In the photo, Mackynzie is standing with Justin and Claire Duggar, James Duggar, and a few members of the Spivey family. Justin married Claire in February 2021 and promptly moved to Texas. Justin, Claire, and the rest of the Spivey family live in or around Cresson, Texas. Cresson is roughly an hour from Josh’s federal prison.

Could Anna Duggar move with her family to be closer to FCI Seagoville?

Anna’s sudden interest in visiting the state of Texas surely isn’t a coincidence. Anna’s trip coincides with Josh’s transfer from the Washington County Detention Center to FCI Seagoville. Josh will be spending the next 12 years behind bars, more than five hours from the Duggar family’s Springdale, Arkansas compound. So, could Anna move to be closer to the facility?

It seems like a possibility. After all, the mother of seven has family close by. Between the Wallers and Justin and Claire, Anna could move while still having the help and support of her family. Anna is not from Arkansas and only moved to the state after marriage. Now that he won’t’ be coming home, what’s keeping her in Springdale? While a move seems possible, Anna has not made any public announcements yet.

