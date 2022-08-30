Duggar Family News: Another Duggar Baby Is on the Way

The Duggar family appears to be ending their social media hiatus now that Josh Duggar has settled into a federal prison and will stay there for the next decade or so. Another Duggar baby is on the way. Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann, are expecting their first child together. The pregnancy announcement comes just five months after their wedding.

Jeremiah Duggar and his new wife, Hannah Wissmann, will be parents. The couple both took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child. They didn’t offer additional information, though. No gender was announced, and no due date was revealed.

Jeremiah and Hannah wed in March 2022 after a short engagement. They announced their relationship in October 2021. A few months later, in January, they announced their engagement. They were likely together for around a year before going public with the relationship, though. Jeremiah and his older sister, Jana Duggar, were spotted in photos at a Wissmann family event in December 2020.

How many Duggars have been born in 2022?

In 2019, the Duggar family experienced a baby boom, with several Duggars and Duggar in-laws giving birth. Kendra Caldwell, Lauren Swanson, and Anna Duggar all had children within weeks. Jessa Seewald also welcomed a baby that year, and John David and Abbie Burnett’s first child was born just days into 2020.

While the family’s 2022 baby boom doesn’t rival the previous baby boom, at least a few babies have been announced this year. Jill Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, announced the arrival of their third child, a boy, on July 21. The couple’s third baby boy was born on July 7.

Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, welcomed their first child this year. Truett Duggar was born in May. John David and Abbie are also expecting this year. According to a recently leaked baby registry, their second child and first son is expected to arrive sometime in early September.

Duggar family followers believe at least two other Duggar babies were born without any fanfare

While Jedidiah Duggar, Jill Dillard, and John David Duggar have all announced new arrivals this year, Duggar family followers strongly suspect at least two other Duggars have quietly grown their families.

Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Caldwell, have expanded their family each year since getting married. Their silence on Instagram and a photo snapped by a family follower showing the couple, and an unidentified infant out to dinner with Jim Bob Duggar, have fans speculating about the state of their family. If Kendra and Joseph had another baby, it would be their fourth child together.

JOHN DAVID DUGGAR, JOSIAH DUGGAR, JOSEPH DUGGAR

Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Swanson, are also believed to have had another child. Josiah and Lauren left the spotlight just as a raid on Josh Duggar’s car lot was making headlines. They have not returned. Instead, the couple has opted to delete most of their Instagram pictures. They no longer seem active on the platform. If the couple did welcome a baby, it would be their second child. Their first daughter, Bella Duggar, was born in November 2019.

Kendra and Joseph’s fourth child and Josiah and Lauren’s second child remain unconfirmed. While Lauren and Josiah seem unlikely to return to Instagram, Duggar family followers believe Joseph and Kendra will resurface on social media at some point.

