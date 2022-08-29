Duggar Family News: John David and Abbie Duggar’s Due Date Seemingly Confirmed

John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett were basically forced to announce their second pregnancy after Duggar family followers spotted the 30-year-old Duggar in-law sporting a baby bump. The couple, who wed in 2018, went largely underground following Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges. Even with the announcement, they remained vague about the details of the pregnancy. A baby registry might have revealed exactly when baby number 2 is expected to arrive.

The Duggar family is keeping a low profile when it comes to pregnancies

The Duggar family was often quick to announce pregnancies. The family made a name for themselves thanks to their hyperfertility, so pregnancy announcements were certainly good for the brand. That all changed in 2021.

After Josh Duggar was arrested and convicted of possessing and receiving child pornography, most of the family stopped posting to social media, and their desire to announce pregnancies seemingly vanished. It is believed that both Lauren Swanson, who is married to Josiah Duggar, and Kendra Caldwell, who is married to Joseph Duggar, welcomed children without making a public announcement.

It seems like John and Abbie were sticking to the same strategy until Abbie was spotted in a friend’s public Instagram post. Shortly after family followers noticed her baby bump, she took to Instagram to announce that she and John were expecting a baby boy. The couple gave no further details, nor have they offered additional updates.

A baby registry suggests Abbie Burnett is nearing the end of her pregnancy

While John David and Abbie opted not to share her due date when they announced their upcoming arrival, a baby registry gives that information away. Abbie enjoyed a baby shower with family and friends several weeks back. While she didn’t look all that far along in photos, it seems their second child will be arriving any day now.

According to an Amazon registry attached to the couple, their son is due to arrive on September 8, 2022. While fake registries have been linked to the Duggar family, this one seems legitimate. All gifts purchased through Amazon are being delivered to an address in Springdale, Arkansas, where John David and his wife reside.

John David and Abbie appear to be ready for their second child’s arrival

The couple seems unlikely to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy right away. Baby number two may have already been born. The couple is pretty much set regarding all the needed supplies if that’s the case. The majority of their registry has been purchased.

John David and Abbie registered for plenty of baby clothes, specifically for baby boys. They also requested teething accessories and pacifiers. Abbie even registered for a few items for herself, including a book about breastfeeding and a pair of pajamas.

John and Abbie are already the parents of a little girl. Grace Annette Duggar was born in January 2020. She was the last of several grandchildren born during the 2019 Duggar family baby boom.

