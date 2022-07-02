Duggar Family News: Josh and Anna Duggar’s Daughter Spotted in Texas

Evidence is mounting that Anna Duggar headed out to Texas the moment she got notice her husband, Joshua Duggar, was being transferred to a federal prison in the state. Anna’s sudden return to social media seemed to hint at her plans to travel. Photo evidence is making a road trip to Texas seem even more likely. Duggar family followers spied Josh and Anna Duggar’s daughter, Mackynzie Duggar, in a photo in Texas.

Josh Duggar arrived at FCI Seagoville on Sunday, June 26

Josh Duggar was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on May 25. He didn’t leave the Arkansas courthouse and head directly to a federal lockup, though. Josh spent another month at the Washington County Detention Center while awaiting a bed at a federal facility.

On June 24, federal marshals took Josh from an Arkansas detention center and transferred him to FCI Seagoville, a federal prison in Seagoville, Texas. He did not officially check into his new accommodations until Sunday, June 26. The prison is more than five hours from the Duggar family’s Springdale, Arkansas home but just an hour away from a few family members.

David and Priscilla Waller live in Fort Worth, Texas. Justin Duggar and his wife, Claire Spivey, also live nearby. The young couple, who married in 2021, currently reside in Cresson, Texas. Priscilla is Anna’s sister, while Justin is Josh’s brother.

Anna Duggar mentioned a road trip to see her ‘bestie’ on June 24

Josh was transferred from a county lockup to federal prison the day after Anna Duggar’s birthday. The transfer was eventful for several reasons. It also coincided with Anna’s sudden return to social media. Anna has largely shied away from social platforms following Josh’s April 2021 arrest but has returned a few times.

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar | Kris Connor/Getty Images

In October 2021, she took to Instagram to announce the birth of her seventh child. In February 2022, she said there was “more to the story” while sharing a link to a legal petition. Most recently, she took to Instagram to share how she had gotten engaged on her birthday 14 years prior. In the post, she also said she was “road-trippin’ to see my bestie.”

Josh Duggar | Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Duggar family critics quickly questioned who she could be talking about. While family followers still can’t decide if she was referring to Josh or her sister Priscilla, it seems fairly obvious Anna recently spent some time in Texas. While she’s stayed out of photos, her daughter has not. Were they there for Josh or Priscilla, though?

Josh and Anna Duggar’s eldest daughter was spotted in Texas

Duggar family followers have been hunting for photographic evidence of Anna Duggar in Texas. While that hasn’t happened just yet, her eldest daughter, Mackynzie Duggar, appeared to pop up in the state. In a photo shared on Instagram, Justin Duggar, James Duggar, and Mackynzie Duggar are standing with several members of the Spivey family. The picture was also shared on Reddit by a family follower. The Spivey family lives close to Josh’s new prison.

Josh Duggar holds his daughter in 2013 | D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

That doesn’t mean Mackynzie is in town to see her troubled father, though. It’s unknown if Josh can have visitors just yet. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, before inmates can have a visitor, they’ll need to fill out paperwork and pass through the prison’s protocol, as will their prospective visitors. Visitors are vetted before they are added to an approved list. While that could have been completed in the week since Josh arrived at FCI Seagoville, it seems unlikely.

What would the preteen be doing in Texas if she isn’t in town for a visit with her father? The 12-year-old may have been in town for a bible camp run by her uncle’s church. Last year two of Anna and Josh’s seven children were spotted attending the camp. It is unknown if any of Josh and Anna’s other children were also on hand. They did not appear in any shared photos.

RELATED: Anna Duggar Returns to Instagram, Let’s Everyone Know She’s Still Happy in Her Marriage