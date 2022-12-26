Duggar Family News: Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson’s Second Baby’s Name Confirmed in Holiday Party YouTube Video

Duggar family followers have been searching for evidence of two Duggar grandchildren that they are certain were born sometime between April 2021 and late 2022. They have been certain, for several months, that both Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Caldwell, and Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Swanson, welcomed babies without making announcements. Now, a Duggar family video has seemingly confirmed the existence of Josiah’s second child and revealed their name.

Multiple Duggars uploaded Christmas Videos to YouTube

The Duggar family may not be on TLC anymore, but several family members believe their next big break is around the corner. In the absence of the family’s television show, a handful of Duggar kids have signed up for YouTube and have been sharing their daily lives there. So many Duggars have launched YouTube channels that there are multiple Duggar Christmas videos.

James Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar each uploaded Christmas videos that featured the family’s supersized celebration. James’ video included ice skating and gift opening. The upload also seemingly confirmed the existence of Josiah Duggar’s second child.

James Duggar’s Christmas video confirmed Josiah Duggar’s second child

While family followers were sure that Josiah and Lauren welcomed a second child long before James’ Christmas video, his YouTube upload is the first time the child’s name has been revealed. The upload also confirmed the baby’s gender.

In the video, James takes viewers through his Christmas Day, from waking up in a windowless room to going to church and, finally, ending up at his parents’ Springdale, Arkansas home. With very few people in the house, James took the opportunity to pan the oversized living room and show followers the gifts the family would be opening. The Duggar family organized everything into piles based on individual families.

Josiah and Lauren’s pile was labeled “Josiah, Lauren, Bella, and Daisy.” That feels like plenty of confirmation that the couple welcomed another baby girl and opted to name her Daisy. Further details, like when she was born, have yet to be revealed. The private couple welcomed their first child, Bella Milagro Duggar, in November 2019.

Josiah and Lauren are one of a few Duggar couples who have opted to leave the spotlight following Josh Duggar’s arrest. After Josh’s conviction, the couple scrubbed their social media page of all pictures and have not posted since.

Will Josiah and Lauren ever publicly announce their second child?

The Duggar family is expecting a few more Duggar grandchildren in 2023. Joy-Anna Forsyth is expecting her third child. Jeremiah Duggar and his wife, Hannah Wissmann, are expecting the arrival of their first child and Jedidiah Duggar and his wife, Katey Nakatsu, announced their second child is on the way recently.

With so many new Duggars arriving soon, will Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson ever announce the birth of their second child? It doesn’t seem likely. The couple has actively avoided all social media, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. The same appears true for Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell, too.