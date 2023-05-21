Duggar Family News: Joy-Anna Forsyth Reveals Baby Name, a Theme Emerges

Joy-Anna Forsyth and Austin Forsyth welcomed a new baby. The couple announced the birth of their latest addition on May 20 but failed to offer followers further details. Initially, it looked like Duggar family followers would need to wait until next week’s YouTube upload to garner detail about the baby boy’s birth. While a YouTube video still appears in the works, the couple just released the details fans have been hoping to find out. Joy-Anna’s latest baby is named Gunner James Forsyth. The couple might have a naming theme emerging.

Joy-Anna Forsyth | Ida Mae Astute/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Joy-Anna Forsyth shares her baby boy’s name on Instagram

On May 21, Joy-Anna Forsyth took to Instagram to share some information about her latest baby; most notably, she shared his name. According to the upload, Joy and Austin’s second son arrived on May 17 and is named Gunner James Forsyth. Coming a week before his official due date, Gunner weighed in at a healthy 8lbs and 14oz.

Joy and Austin’s latest baby name could indicate the couple is going with a naming theme. It looks like the couple might be using the letter G for their sons, although it’s equally possible it s a coincidence. The middle name selections don’t appear to be a coincidence, though. Their first son, Gideon Martyn, shares a middle name with his father. Gunner’s middle name is an honor name, as well. In a YouTube update about her pregnancy, she shared that they would use the name James to honor Austin’s grandfather. His name was Edwin James Forsyth. There is a Duggar family connection to the name James, too. Joy-Anna’s father is named James Robert but opts to go by Jim Bob. Joy’s brother is also named James.

Some Duggar family members have continued the tradition of a naming theme

The Duggar family is famous for their naming theme. All 19 of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s children have a name that starts with the letter J. Some of the Duggar kids have opted to utilize name themes with their own children. Anna Duggar and Joshua Duggar opted to name all seven of their children using the letter M. Josh is incarcerated for receiving and possessing child pornography. Their seventh and presumably last child was born weeks before Josh was found guilty.

Jessa Seewald, who married Ben Seewald in 2014, appears to have a plant theme emerging for her daughters. Ivy Seewald and Fern Seewald were born in 2019 and 2021, respectively. The couple’s sons are named after Christian preachers. Josiah Duggar and his wife, Lauren Swanson, once suggested they’d like to name their children alphabetically. The couple, who shared their miscarriage story on Counting On, had just one child when they last offered a public update, although it is believed they welcomed a second baby quietly. They have opted for a private life following the cancelation of the reality TV show. Joy’s other siblings don’t appear to follow a particular naming theme, at least not yet.