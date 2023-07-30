The Duggar family’s squeaky-clean image has been decimated in the last 10 years. Sexual abuse allegations, coupled with ties to a controversial Christian ministry and, finally, a child pornography arrest, have ensured they’ll never get another reality TV series. The last several years have exposed the family’s troubled dynamic. It’s not the first hint of trouble, though. Duggar Family followers have been blowing the whistle for years over more minor parenting mishaps. We’ve collected four of the Duggar family’s parenting fails, aside from sexual abuse, that have troubled family followers.

Jill Dillard was reprimanded for a Duggar family parenting hack

Jill Dillard has largely separated from the Duggar family. She even appeared on Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets to denounce the Institute of Basic Life Principles. Despite her attempt to distance herself from the more toxic aspects of her upbringing, some Duggar family parenting fails have survived.

Jill Duggar Dillard and Derick Dillard appear in the Prime Video docuseries ‘Shiny Happy People’ | Amazon Content Services LLC

Duggar family critics quickly pointed out that Jill’s childcare hack of placing an infant carrier over an umbrella stroller is an inherently unsafe practice. Jill has also been accused of being lax regarding overall child safety. Her middle son, Samuel, made her Instagram followers anxious when Jill shared a photo of a then-toddler-aged Sam standing on an unsteady box to reach a higher object.

Michelle Duggar angered fans when she laughed at one of her children’s pain and terror

Decades ago, Michelle Duggar and her family were considered a parenting success story by ultra-conservative Christian circles. Duggar family critics never subscribed to that line of thinking. Over the years, Michelle has been called out for her lax parenting multiple times. Still, critics absolutely eviscerated her when she was caught on camera laughing at her daughter, Jordyn Duggar.

In a season 10 episode of 19 Kids and Counting, Jordyn found herself in a bit of a pickle. Then a toddler, she got her head caught in the step railings at the family’s Springdale, Arkansas home. Jim Bob Duggar ultimately freed Jordyn’s head and carried the crying child downstairs, only to hand her off to one of his older daughters. Michelle Duggar, the child’s mother, was too busy laughing at the toddler’s predicament to be any help.

Duggar critics are critical of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar for passing parenting duties off to their other kids

While Jim Bob ultimately came to Jordyn’s rescue at least once, he isn’t about to get any Father of the Year awards from Duggar family critics. Duggar family followers have criticized Jim Bob and Michelle for their decision to pass their parenting duties to their older children.

Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar | Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

In an early special, Jim Bob and Michelle insisted they were each other’s “buddies,” while their eldest daughters were tasked with caring for most of their younger siblings. Jana, Jill, Jessa, and Jinger were all given “buddy groups” they were responsible for. The eldest daughters took over parenting their siblings, while Jim Bob, and Michelle continued to try for more kids. Family followers have always been critical of the parentification of the oldest girls.

Joy-Anna Forsyth has been called out for dangerous behavior regarding guns

Joy-Anna Forsyth, as one of the middle Duggar kids, had fewer responsibilities than her older sisters. Still, she still got a fair bit of childrearing experience before becoming a mother. Still, Joy has failed to consider safety repeatedly with her children. In 2022, Reddit users called out Joy for leaving a gun around the house when her children were nearby. It’s not the first time a hunting rifle was spotted near the young Forsyth kids.

Joy has also been criticized for allowing her children to walk around job sites barefoot and for allowing Gideon Forsyth to go on a zipline at a young age. Duggar family critics consider her lack of gun safety protocols to be the most egregious parenting fail.