Dungeons & Dragons Gets the Kate Bush and Metallica Treatment After ‘Stranger Things’ 4

Since Stranger Things 4, Kate Bush’s 80s song “Running Up That Hill” has become a global sensation, with the singer receiving millions in royalties. The song has become the anthem of the fourth season as it is Max’s Vecna song. The same occurred when Eddie Munsons shredded to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.” Stranger Things 4 has also helped reanimate interest in the role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons.

Eddie Munson, Lucas, Mike, and Dustin are part of a Dungeons & Dragons group called Hellfire Club

Dungeons & Dragons is not new to Stranger Things. The popular fantasy role-playing game has been an inspiration since the first season. The main characters are obsessed with it. They have used various monsters from the lores to name the creatures of the Upside Down.

From Mind Flayer to Demo Bats, Stranger Things 4 also introduced the Dungeons & Dragons villain Vecna. In the fourth season, Mike, Lucas, and Will continue their love for the game in high school and join the Hellfire Club. A Dungeons & Dragons club led by the metalhead and dungeon master Eddie Munson.

As Eddie is accused of murder, fans watch as the characters help him and introduce them to the chaos of Hawkins. For Eddie, it is like falling into the Dungeons & Dragons world where he is Eddie the Banished going into Mordor. With Stranger Things 4 putting 80s songs back onto Billboard charts, Dungeons & Dragons has also skyrocketed in fan interest.

Fans’ interest in how to play Dungeons & Dragons has risen since ‘Stranger Things’ 4

During the Satanic Panic craze of the 80s, metal music, outcasts, and Dungeons & Dragons became the increasing concern of parents and America. In Eddie’s opening scene, he reads a Newsweek article about the game leading to Satanism, murder, and chaos.

For many, the fantasy game is an escape into a fictional world. A player can become a hero, fight monsters, and have fun with friends. Getting into the game can be tricky and requires a lot of research, books, materials, and time.

According to an analysis of Google search data from im-a-puzzle.com, an interest in learning how to play Dungeons & Dragons has increased since Stranger Things 4. Fans are Googling “How to play Dungeons and Dragons,” and the search for Starter Sets has had a 250% increase in the past month.

Since the release of Stranger Things 4 on May 27, 2022, search volume has increased by 600%. A spokesperson from im-a-puzzle.com said, “It’s always fascinating to see how popular TV shows can influence our lives and this is a prime example.” Another Google search related to a popular Eddie Munson theory has also increased in volume.

Eddie Munson returning as Kas from Dungeons & Dragons has become a popular search term

Fans hope Stranger Things 5 continues the Dungeons & Dragons theme with the return of Eddie. In the last episode of Stranger Things 4, fans were heartbroken to see Eddie become the unsung hero. He became the sacrificial lamb of the season.

The beloved metalhead decided not to run away. He stood his ground to save his new friends and avenge Chrissy’s death. But Eddie’s death upset fans who felt it was necessarily tragic. Fans started a petition for his return, and theories developed. Due to clues from Eddie’s tattoos and Dungeons & Dragons lore, fans theorize he will return as Kas. A vampire who becomes Vecna’s right-hand man who later betrays him.

Interest in the theory has led to an increase in Google search for “Kas Dungeons and Dragons” by 950% in the last 30 days.

While the Duffer Brothers explain they do not plan to recreate the fame of Kate Bush’s song, there is no denying that Stranger Things 5 and the series have attributed to pop culture.

