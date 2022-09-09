Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Launches Footwear Line With UFC

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced a footwear line collaboration with UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). Here’s what we know about the partnership.

Johnson’s footwear brand, Project Rock, collaborated with UFC to create a new footwear line, Project Rock x UFC BSR 2 and Project Rock Slides. This is reportedly the first time Project Rock has released co-branded products.

The name of the BSR 2 shoe is a reference to Johnson’s phrase, “Blood, Sweat, and Respect: The first two you give, the last one you earn.” The BSR 2 shoe is unique because it features unisex sizing. The footwear line is designed with colors and styles from the UFC brand.

UFC says all fighters will receive the shoes in their fight kits. “The men and women warriors of UFC compete in their iconic Octagon with pride, purpose, passion, intensity and MANA,” says Johnson in a statement. “Legacy is a very important word to me, and our Project Rock is proud to deliver training gear to help support and fuel all UFC athletes who seek to establish their own impactful legacy in UFC and beyond.”

Dwayne Johnson’s wrestling career

Before he became an actor, Johnson was a football player. He played for the Miami Hurricanes from 1991 to 1994. Johnson rose to fame after joining World Wrestling Entertainment, where he made a name for himself as “The Rock.” Johnson, who is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, won a total of 10 WWE Championships.

Dwayne Johnson’s acting career

Johnson transitioned to an acting career after becoming a star in the wrestling world. He made his acting debut in 1999 in an episode of That 70’s Show titled “That Wrestling Show.” He went on to appear in an episode of the television series The Net that same year.

Johnson made his film debut in 2001 in the movie The Mummy Returns, in which he played The Scorpion King. In 2002, he starred in the movie The Scorpion King. After that, Johnson appeared in other popular films such as Race to Witch Mountain, Fast Five, G.I. Joe: Retaliation, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, Moana, and Baywatch.

Dwayne Johnson’s highest-grossing movies

Some of Johnson’s highest-grossing movies include Furious 7 ($1.5 billion), The Fate of the Furious ($1.2 billion), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($961 million), and Moana ($636 million).

When it comes to salary, Johnson enjoys some impressive paydays. He was paid $22.5 million for his starring role in Black Adam, reports Variety.

