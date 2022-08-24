‘DWTS’ Season 31 Rumor Says ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Might Compete; Why It’s Likely Danielle Fishel

Dancing with the Stars returns with season 31 on Sept. 19, 2022. The cast has yet to be announced, but rumors are swirling about a Boy Meets World star entering the ballroom. Find out why we think Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence in the ’90s sitcom, is the most likely candidate.

Danielle Fishel | Michael Tran/ AFP via Getty Images

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 cast will allegedly feature a ‘Boy Meets World’ actor

Celebrity gossip account Deux Moi recently shared a tidbit about the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. “Not sure who but someone from Boy Meets World is apparently doing DWTS,” the anonymous tip reads (via Reddit). “Jeanette McCurdy also spoke to them but [I don’t know] if she’s doing it. There’s a rumor Sutton Stracke also is…”

At publication, no official announcements regarding the cast have been made. However, with the air date set for Monday, Sept. 19, the announcement will likely take place in the next few weeks. And we think Fishel will be part of it.

Danielle Fishel makes sense for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31

Firstly, Fishel has recently stepped back into the spotlight thanks to the Boy Meets World rewatch podcast she co-hosts with Rider Strong and Will Friedle. Having something to promote (or a public image to rectify) is usually key when casting Dancing with the Stars.

Speaking of Boy Meets World, Fishel recently reprised her “Donut in the Sky” dance from the first season of the ’90s sitcom. In the episode “Cory’s Alternative Friends,” Fishel’s character Topanga performs an elaborate dance about climate change — a dance she recreated for the sake of Instagram. It’s no ballroom number, but Fishel looks ready for a contemporary! Additionally, it would make a lot of sense to cast a Disney alum for the show’s first season streaming live on Disney+.

Danielle Fishel petitioned to be on ‘DWTS’ before

In a 2009 interview with OK! Magazine, Fishel spoke of her desire to be on Dancing with the Stars. “I’ve told them really straightforwardly that I really want to do the show,” she said. “Unfortunately they’ve got thousands of other celebrities that feel the exact same way.” Historically, showrunners won’t respond to requests to be on Dancing with the Stars — you have to be invited.

As Fishel explained: “There are so many people who want to do that show because it’s a real classy show, especially for reality TV. I told them I’m interested, they know I’m interested, and hopefully one day they’ll think I’d be a good fit for the show.”

At the time, Fishel’s dream partner was Maksim Chmerkovskiy because she considered him the “manliest dancer” on the show. “… I would want someone that I felt very feminine next to,” Fishel admitted. The pros for season 31 also have yet to be announced, but Fishel’s wish could still come true.

‘Boy Meets World’ cast members who are unlikely to join the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ cast in season 31

Deux Moi’s source didn’t offer much intel, but that didn’t stop fans from speculating who might perform in the ballroom in season 31. While anything is possible, it’s unlikely we’ll see Boy Meets World stars like Ben Savage, Friedle, or Strong on Dancing with the Stars.

As expressed on the podcast, Strong has turned in his acting hat for that of writer and producer. Similarly, Friedle’s focus has shifted to voice acting because of his anxiety, which began on the set of the 1999 movie H-E Double Hockey Sticks (via YouTube).

Savage is unlikely to participate in DWTS Season 31, too. He recently announced his candidacy for a seat on the West Hollywood City Council (via ABC). For all of these reasons, we can see Fishel going after the Mirrorball in season 31.

The Mirrorball's makeover is a ?! #DWTS is back in the ballroom LIVE on September 19, only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XOHN4FxPKL — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) August 18, 2022

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for casting updates regarding Dancing with the Stars Season 31.

RELATED: How the Cast of ‘Boy Meets World’ Avoided the Dreaded Child Star Trope [Exclusive]