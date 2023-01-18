Ecstatic ‘RHOBH’ Fans Celebrate Lisa Rinna Leaving the Reality Show: ‘This Feels Like a Dream’

It’s the end of an era as Lisa Rinna leaves The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after being a regular cast member for almost a decade. Throughout her time on the show, Rinna has been a divisive character. While her antics made for good TV, fans of the Bravo reality show had been asking the series to give her the boot.

Rinna recently released a statement announcing her departure, and RHOBH fans couldn’t hold back their excitement. One even commented, “This feels like a dream.”

Lisa Rinna had been on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ for nearly a decade

Former reality TV star Lisa Rinna in 2022 | Robin L Marshall/Getty Images

The Real Housewives franchise has survived this long because it has cracked the code for what makes good TV. The franchise packs on the heat and drama in every installment, leaving fans begging for more and choosing sides.

RHOBH is arguably the biggest hit in Bravo’s lineup, thanks to the entertaining drama amongst the horde of wealthy women in the series. Rinna, one of the most famous women on the show, joined RHOBH in 2014 during its fifth run. She was known for her sassy one-liners, self-deprecating lip humor, and for never missing an opportunity to deliver drama in heaps while tearing others down.

After her eight-year run on RHOBH, the actor announced her exit from the show. In her statement via People, Rinna wrote in part, “This is the longest job I have had in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series.”

‘RHOBH’ fans are glad Lisa Rinna is finally leaving

Thank goodness that evil is no longer being rewarded! — Lesley Willard (@WillardLesley) January 5, 2023

Rinna’s behavior in recent seasons has led many RHOBH fans to beg the series to get rid of her. When the news of her departure went viral, fans everywhere instantly took to social media to weigh in. Most of the reactions have been sighs of relief at the news.

Reddit has particularly been wild since the news broke, with many fans chiming in about how they feel. One fan said, “I feel like BH has a chance now. It was never going to get interesting with Rinna in the cast.” Another fan wrote, “WE USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THESE.” One user said, “I’m glad I was here with you all for this important day in Bravo history,” while another user couldn’t believe the news saying, “This feels like a dream.”

Many fans used her words against her, with one calling her a cockroach, referring to when she said it would be difficult to get rid of her. Some users were curious to see how Erika Jayne fairs without Rinna as her mouthpiece.

Rinna and Jayne have in the past banded together to make some of the other Housewives’ lives hell, and without Rinna’s backing, some Redditors fear Jayne’s time on the show may also be nearing its end.

A glimpse at Lisa Rinna’s controversial moments

Lisa Rinna Ditches Her Bravo Blog As #RHOBH Fans Drag Her Over Shady Cocaine Allegations! https://t.co/uIa41J5sZm pic.twitter.com/hR1dERIWv1 — All About The Tea ☕ (@AllAboutDaTea) April 2, 2017

Rinna’s exit was a long time coming as with each season, her antics became explosive. During the last reunion, the soap star challenged Andy Cohen to put her on pause, something the producers might have taken her up on.

However, according to PEOPLE, the decision may have been mutual as the publication notes that the Rinna Beauty founder and Bravo TV decided after the star’s contract expired at the end of the last season. “After weighing her options and business obligations, she and Bravo mutually decided that she would not return to RHOBH,” wrote the publication.

Rinna has had several controversial moments throughout her time on RHOBH. The actor famously lied about Kim Richards being close to death, made fun of her for entering rehab, and even hurled wine at her then-costar.

She also inserted herself in Denise Richards’ hookup drama with Brandi Glanville and accused Yolanda Hadid, who was suffering from Lyme disease, of Munchausen. Additionally, Rinna actively helped push Lisa Vanderpump out of RHOBH, which made fans hate her even more. Her feud with fan favorites Kathy Richards and Garcelle Beauvais hasn’t helped her image either.