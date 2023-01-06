Ed Herrmann Might Be Well Known for Playing Richard Gilmore in ‘Gilmore Girls,’ but It Wasn’t His Favorite Role

In 2016 Gilmore Girls fans were thrilled when Netflix produced a revival of the famed series. The revival was a little bittersweet, though. Ed Herrmann, the actor who portrayed Lorelai Gilmore’s father, Richard Gilmore, did not appear in the show. He died two years before the revival premiered. The show opted to address Herrmann’s death by centering much of the revival’s storyline around the passing of the Gilmore patriarch. For many fans, Herrmann will forever be Richard Gilmore. While he took great pride in the part, it wasn’t his favorite. His son spoke about his favorite role shortly after his death.

What movies did Ed Herrmann appear in before ‘Gilmore Girls’?

Before joining Gilmore Girls, Ed Herrmann had a storied career. He had appeared in countless television shows, movies, and plays. Before his extended role on Gilmore Girls, Herrmann was considered a successful character actor. Herrmann’s first credited acting role came in 1973. He took on the part of Thomas Craig Anderson in The Paper Chase. He worked consistently after that. Over the years, he appeared in cult classics like M.A.S.H, Overboard, and St. Elsewhere and sprinkled in stage performances between his TV and movie roles.

Edward Herrmann | Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

He was the proud owner of a Tony Award and an Emmy Award by the time he joined the Gilmore Girls cast and was easily recognizable for his multiple television and movie appearances. In fact, Herrmann appeared in so many projects that he had a large portfolio of roles to choose from when picking his favorite.

Richard Gilmore was not Edward Herrmann’s favorite role

For many fans, Richard Gilmore in Gilmore Girls is the role they associate Herrmann with. While he clearly enjoyed the part of Richard and has been spoken about lovingly by both the cast and crew, it wasn’t his personal favorite.

Richard Gilmore was a business success, but Herrmann’s favorite character was even more successful than Richard. Following his death, Herrmann’s son spoke lovingly of his father and noted that he was particularly honored to portray President Franklin D. Roosevelt multiple times. According to the Tampa Bay Times, he was given a chance to take on the presidential role four separate times. It was his absolute favorite part.

Alexis Bledel and Edward Herrmann of ‘Gilmore Girls’ | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Herrmann played FDR in a television mini-series titled Eleanor and Franklin. The series premiered in 1976. The following year, he reprised the role in Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years. He played FDR in Annie and lent his voice to a documentary about the president just months before his death.