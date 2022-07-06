Eddie Munson Could Return in ‘Stranger Things 5’ and Defeat Vecna Based on Dungeons and Dragons Lore

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) doesn’t make it out of Stranger Things 4 alive, but fans are hopeful he’ll return for Stranger Things 5. Find out how the beloved character could come back as a sword-wielding vampire from Dungeons and Dragons lore in future episodes of the Netflix series.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson | Netflix

Joseph Quinn wants to return for ‘Stranger Things 5’

In one of the saddest moments from Stranger Things 4, Eddie dies in Dustin’s (Gaten Matarazzo) arms after distracting a swarm of Demobats. Quinn’s role met a fate similar to Bob Newby and so many other beloved Stranger Things characters. Despite his character being dead, Quinn would love to return to the show for the fifth and final season.

Eddie Munson playing Metallica's Master of Puppets in the Upside Down to lure the demobats is easily one of the Top 5 coolest things I've ever seen on Stranger Things. pic.twitter.com/ii1A0By7L9 — Netflix (@netflix) July 5, 2022

“I don’t know how they’d do it, but yeah, I’d love to come back,” Quinn told Collider. “It feels like his fate might be pretty … it speaks for itself, I think. But if there was a world in which I could kind of be a fly on the wall or something, I don’t know.”

A very unsure Quinn suspects there are enough characters left for the show to go on without Eddie Munson. But if the Duffer Brothers are anything, they’re adaptable. Remember how they were going to kill Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) off in season 1, but pivoted because of fans’ reaction? Bringing Eddie back isn’t entirely off the table yet.

‘Stranger Things 5’ fan theory says Eddie Munson could return as Kas the Bloody Handed

Many Stranger Things fans knew Eddie’s death was imminent, but that doesn’t make it any easier to deal with. Despite his death, some fans, including TikToker @jadenbricker, can see Eddie becoming “Kas the Bloody Handed.”

“If you don’t know who Kas the Bloody Handed is, he is a vampire that served as Vecna’s right-hand man — his most trusted lieutenant until the sword of Kas whispered to him and was like, ‘Yo dog, betray Vecna now. Thanks,'” they explained.

Kas the Bloody Handed and the Sword of Kas could be what defeats Vecna

Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) isn’t your typical villain. Even Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) struggles to knock him down a peg. If this fan’s theory is correct, Eddie could become the only thing capable of defeating Vecna.

“Kas the Bloody Handed is a vampire,” the TikToker added. “According to legend, vampires are created when one is bitten by a bat or many bats. They then succumb to their wounds and pass away until they become a sword-wielding vampire named Kas the Bloody Handed.”

Since Eddie got attacked by bats and the Duffers love foreshadowing, we can totally see this theory playing out. Additionally, there’s the unexplained sword Hopper (David Harbour) picks up to battle the Demogorgon in the Russian prison.

“That s*** appeared out of nowhere and that scene happens right before Eddie’s death,” says the TikTok user. In Dungeons and Dragons lore, Kas attacks Vecna with the Sword of Kas, which results in a battle that destroys them both. Could the sword be what takes Vecna down in Stranger Things 5?

Joseph Quinn’s pitch to bring Eddie Munson back in ‘Stranger Things 5’

Stranger Things fans have several other theories about Eddie’s possible return in Stranger Things 5. One fan on Twitter thinks Eddies’ puppet tattoo could signal Eddie being controlled by Vecna. Could this signify Kas the Bloody Handed, Vecna’s “right-hand man?”

Quinn also has a plausible theory about his character’s return. “Me and Joe Keery (Steve Harrington) were discussing ways in which I could kind of … maybe I’d be like a figment of Gaten’s imagination or something,” he told Radio Times. “Like if there could be some kind of room for something like that, something a bit supernatural.”

We’ll have to wait at least two years to find out. Watch Stranger Things on Netflix.

