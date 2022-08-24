EJ From ‘HSMTMTS’ Reveals His Real Name — And It’s Not Eric James

EJ portrayed Chad in East High’s production of High School Musical, returning as Gaston for his school’s stage version of Beauty and the Beast. In season 3, another character revealed EJ’s real name in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Here’s what we know about this character.

EJ Caswell is portrayed by actor Matt Cornett in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat. EJ Caswell is a character in the Disney+ original High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. The student is portrayed by Matt Cornett, with this actor returning for the mockumentary’s second and third seasons.

EJ is officially a Caswell, as is Ashlyn. These two characters attended East High School together, with EJ also revealing his plans for Duke University (even if they fell through by the end of season 2).

This character began a whirlwind romance with Gina, with the two attending summer camp in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 3. Still, the biggest mystery surrounding this character remained: what is EJ’s real name?

EJ’s real name is ‘Elton John Caswell’ in ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

In season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, EJ had a big secret he was keeping from Gina — instead of taking a gap year at home, he would be sent away to the Caswell Success Training School in Saint Louis. When the theater kids found out, they were understandably upset.

“Elton John Caswell, I am so disappointed in you,” Ashlyn said. As EJ’s cousin, Ashlyn was the only one who knew EJ’s full name — until that moment. The other cast members stood there, almost too stunned to speak.

“Wait,” Carlos said, “that’s what ‘EJ’ stands for? I just assumed you were, like, ‘Eric Junior.’”

Another character noted EJ’s camp nickname is “Rocket Man,” a song released by the artist of the same name. EJ noted that his father’s name is “Cash,” to which Carlos responded, “that is on-brand.”

Of course, Elton John refers to the artist behind “I’m Still Standing,” “Benny and the Jets,” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” With EJ’s passion for music and theater, this name aptly fits the character’s personality. The HSMTMTS Fandom website originally stated his full name is “Eric James,” although it has since been updated to reflect EJ’s confirmed birth name.

Are EJ and Gina dating in ‘HSMTMTS’?

When viewers first met EJ, he was in a relationship with Nini (Olivia Rodrigo). Once the couple broke up, EJ began dating Gina, with the two joking about grabbing risotto together during season 2.

These two dated through season 3, although the summer camp’s reality show may cause more drama for these theater kids. New episodes of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series debut on Disney+ weekly.

