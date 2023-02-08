Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) is a famous heroine on The Young and the Restless. Since 2019 the nurse has won the audience’s hearts. However, in 2022, fans almost said goodbye to Elena.

The Young and the Restless star Brytni Sarpy I Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images

Did Elena Dawson leave ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Elena debuted on The Young and the Restless in March 2019. The character is a nurse and the new love interest of Devon Hamilton (Bryton James). Elena and Devon’s romance slowly progresses as Devon heals from his wife Hilary Curtis’ (Mishael Morgan) death.

As the couple’s relationship heats up, their lives are turned upsdie down when Hilary’s long-lost twins sister Amanda Sinclair (Morgan) arrives. Elena starts working at the hospital with Devon’s cousin Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic). Upset over Devon’s bond with Amanda, Elena sleeps with Nate.

Sparks fly between Nate and Elena today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/F8glaSJl5J — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) January 8, 2021

After Elena confesses her betryal she and Devon break up, then she begins dating Nate. The new couple quickly become serious, however, in October 2022, their relationship hits a rough patch. Elena is upset to learn Nate is plotting to take over Devon’s company Chancellor-Winters and confronts him.

Although Nate confesses to Devon, it does little to help him with Elena. A tearful Elena breaks up with Nate, then accepts a new job in Baltimore. Elena’s departure sparked speculation the character and her portraer were gone for good. However, less than a month later, Elena was back in Genoa City and reunited with Nate.

Who is Elena Dawson’s uncle on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

When Elena arrived on The Young and the Restless, she had ties to Genoa City. Her uncle is Jett Slade (Gilbert Glenn Brown), a former R&B singer. Jett is the father of Ana Hamilton (Loren Lott), Devon’s half-sister.

Jett retired from the music business because of health issues. Elena became Jett’s live in nurse, while Ana paide for his medical expenses. Devon soon learns of Jett’s identity and condition; and offers to pay for his expenses.

As a fan of Jett’s music, Devon encourages Jett to continue singing. After a performance at Society, Jett takes Devon’s advice and leaves Genoa City to go on tour.

Are Brytni Sarpy and castmate Bryton James still together?

Sarpy has become a hit as Elena on The Young and the Restless. The CBS soap opera changed her life in more ways than she could imagine. After joining the show in March 2019, Sarpy began dating her co-star James.

Elena and Devon struggle to find closure today on #YR. pic.twitter.com/Kjjgoj4aYy — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 12, 2021

The real-life couple weren’t shy about sharing tidbits of their relationship. They often posted photos of their home life and vacation getaways on social media. However, much like Devon and Elena, James and Sarpy might have gone their separate ways.

According to TV Season & Spoilers, the couple is rumored to be no longer together. The couple hasn’t posted any pictures together in a while leading to seculaton they’ve broke up. Whether they’re together or not, Sarpy and James are keeping it profession since they’re still working together.