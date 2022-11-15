Who Was Eliminated During ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Semi-Finals and What They’re Saying About It

Who got eliminated from Dancing with the Stars during last night’s semi-finals? Showbiz Cheat Sheet has you covered, plus details about what the celebrities who were sent home have to say about their elimination. Here’s what you missed.

Daniel Durant & Trevor Donovan | ABC/Raymond Liu

Daniel Durant and Trevor Donovan were eliminated from ‘Dancing with the Stars’ last night

Trevor Donovan, Daniel Durant, and Shangela were in the bottom three during the DWTS semi-finals. Since Donovan had the lowest combined score and fan votes, he and Emma Slater were the first to go during last night’s elimination.

Then it came down to the judges, who had to choose who to save: Shangela or Durant. Ultimately, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli voted to keep the RuPaul’s Drag Race star. Head judge Len Goodman, who didn’t need to vote because the others were unanimous in their decision, said he would have agreed with his colleagues.

This means Shangela and Gleb Savchenko advance to the Dancing with the Stars finale next week along with:

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

Trevor Donovan and Daniel Durant speak out about their ‘DWTS’ elimination

Donovan took to Twitter and Instagram to address his elimination last night. “What a journey,” said the actor/model who once “feared” dancing. “Thank you so much for sharing it with us.”

What a journey. Thank you so much for sharing it with us. #DWTS #tremma pic.twitter.com/6F9wW179h8 — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) November 15, 2022

Durant and his partner Britt Stewart also posted about their elimination on Instagram. “I have no words,” Stewart said. Durant added: “Of course, we’re disappointed. We worked so hard for this and we wanted to get to the final really bad and it didn’t happen and that’s okay.”

Durant said he still feels satisfied and like “he’s done it.” He’s thankful for the show and being paired with Stewart. The duo signed off by teasing there’s more to come. Durant said he and Stewart want to continue working together, dancing together, and teaching the deaf how to dance.

“This is the start of something new,” he said. It’s unclear what that means at this time.

Len Goodman is retiring from ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Last night’s elimination wasn’t the only shocking bit of news for DWTS fans. Goodman, who has been the head judge since the beginning, announced his retirement.Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars will be his last.

Giving the biggest thank you to Len Goodman for being a part of our #DWTS family for so many years! ? Wishing him nothing but the best as we celebrate his last season before retirement! pic.twitter.com/ho1z65Dsa8 — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) November 15, 2022

RELATED: ‘Dancing with the Stars’: What Cheryl Burke’s Idea of Retirement Looks Like

“I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005,” Goodman said during last night’s episode. “It has been a huge pleasure to be a part of such a wonderful show. But I’ve decided I’d like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain.”

Goodman, who has judged many of the DWTS pros during their competition days, received a standing ovation from the audience and his fellow judges. “A legend, ladies and gentlemen!” Tonioli exclaimed.

It’s unclear if the show will move forward with three judges or fill Goodman’s seat with another judge. Pro Cheryl Burke has long been talking about retiring as a dancer and working with the show in another capacity, such as a judge. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for updates on if and how the show will change next season.

Watch the season 31 finale of Dancing with the Stars next Monday, Nov. 31 on Disney+.