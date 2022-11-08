Who Was Eliminated on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Tonight During 90s Night?

Dancing with the Stars sent two celebrity competitors packing in a double elimination this week. We’re heading into the semi-finals next week with only six couples left. Find out which two couples were eliminated from the season 31 during 90s Night and who still stands a chance at the Mirrorball Trophy.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers regarding Dancing with the Stars 90s Night ahead.]

‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31 eliminations by week

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars began with 16 celebrities in the competition. Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis and his partner Peta Murgatroyd were the first to go in week 1. The following week, Real Housewives celebrity Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov got sent home. Here’s who else has been eliminated from Dancing with the Stars thus far in season 31:

Charlie’s Angels actor Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel

Good Morning America meteorologist Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke

Actor Selma Blair and Sasha Farber

Bodybuilder Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach

Country artist Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten

Last week during the Halloween Episode of DWTS, American Idol singer Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong were eliminated from the competition. Many fans were in shock because Sparks got sent home instead of Heidi D’Amelio.

Vinny Guadagnino and Heidi D’Amelio went home in the 90s Night double elimination

Tonight’s episode was full of 90s nostalgia, including live performances from 90s icons like Vanilla Ice, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, and Kid’ N Play. Despite all the fun 90s Night brought to the ballroom, two couples were eliminated in the process.

The D’Amelio Show star Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev was the first eliminated during Dancing with the Stars 90s Night.

Then it came down to Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki and Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater. Ultimately, they chose to save Donovan. Guadagnino did not survive the double elimination during 90s Night.

Who remains on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 31?

With six celebrities left, we’re heading into the semi-finals. Here’s who will dance in the ballroom next week:

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy

Actor and TV host Wayne Brady and Witney Carson

Drag queen superstar Shangela and Gleb Savchenko

TikTok celebrity Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas

Model and actor Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater

Actor Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart

The race to the Mirrorball Trophy is on. Next week, the remaining stars face another double elimination. As Carrie Ann Inaba said, the judges are looking for “things that are spectacular” heading into the season 31 finale.

Watch new episodes of Dancing with the Stars exclusively on Disney+. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET next week to find out who will make it to the semi-finals.