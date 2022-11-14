Ellie Goulding Set Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris up For a Simple Reason

Taylor Swift is known for writing songs about her relationships. Her love life has been shared with her fans through verse for decades. Her relationship with Calvin Harris was no exception as he still allegedly made it into a few of Swift’s songs. But Harris and Swift may not have ever had a relationship to sing about if it hadn’t been for Ellie Goulding. The UK-born singer set Swift and Harris up for a pretty boring reason.

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris were together for over a year

(L-R): Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris leave L’asso restaurant on May 26, 2015 in New York City. | James Devaney/GC Images

According to the Mirror, Harris and Swift got together in February 2015. The two are both in the music industry, so they have at least their lifestyle in common. They attended award shows together, and even spoke about working together. But that wasn’t enough to keep the couple together. The next year, they broke up.

The breakup was dramatic, even by entertainment industry standards. Swift and Harris apparently did collaborate on a song together, but she kept her part on the track a secret. However, when it came out that she’d used a pseudonym, the DJ attacked his ex on social media.

Given the tentative reason Harris and Swift got together in the first place, it makes sense they didn’t make it long-term.

Ellie Goulding set Taylor Swift up with Calvin Harris because of their height

Goulding was good friends with Harris in 2015, when she decided to set him up with Swift. Goulding told The Sun she set Harris and Swift up was because they are roughly the same height.

“I did play matchmaker, that’s true. Calvin is a really great mate and he’s so fantastic, and Taylor is such a cool person who I love. I thought, ‘They’re both really awesome and both really tall, they’ll be brilliant together,'” Goulding reportedly told the Sun, according to the Mirror.

Goulding raved about Swift and Harris’s budding relationship in June 2015, saying that the two were evenly matched. The Mirror reported that Goulding told The Sun that “Women throw themselves at him. He can never tell if they are really interested in him as a person or if the attention is just because of his fame and fortune. But when he met Taylor, it was different. For the first time in a long time here was someone who was his equal.”

She continued, “They have a mutual respect for one another. They understand one another. They are on the same level and that’s been a good starting point for both of them.”

Is Ellie Goulding still friends with Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris?

After Harris and Swift’s contentious split, both moved on. Swift briefly dated Tom Hiddleston before settling down with her current partner, actor Joe Alwyn. Harris, meanwhile, got engaged in 2022.

Being friends with a couple can be difficult when they part ways. Adding another layer of complexity to the situation, Goulding had also allegedly previously dated Harris. She and Harris had a thing in 2013, a few years before she set him up with Swift, according to Capital FM.

According to The List, Goulding and Swift haven’t really commented on their friendship since Swift’s split from Harris. The silence has led some fans to think that Goulding may have taken Harris’s side in the breakup. However, it is likely that the two are just very busy and private. Both Swift and Goulding carefully curate the information they share with the public.

