Learn a bit more about Elion Musk's family and what his father said about the billionaire's youngest siblings.

After becoming one of the richest people on the planet, Elon Musk also became one of the most famous as just about everyone is familiar with his companies. The entrepreneur owns X (formerly known as Twitter), founded SpaceX and serves as Tesla’s Chief Executive Officer.

But not many people know too much about his family, apart from the fact that he believes having lots of children (he has 11 kids) is helping to save the world. Here’s more on the Musk family tree.

Elon Musk’s parents and siblings

Elon Reeve Musk was born on June 28, 1971, in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 28, 1971, to his mother, Maye Musk, and father, Errol Musk. His parents split in 1979, and when he was 17, Elon moved to Canada as did his mom and two siblings, Kimbal and Tosca.

Elon Musk attends the Met Gala with his mother Maye Musk | Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Maye has worked as a model for years and is signed to the IMG Models agency. She’s been seen at a number of public events with her son over the years.

Elon’s brother, Kimbal Musk, was born in 1972. He enrolled in the French Culinary Institute in New York and today is a chef and restauranteur. Kimbal believes the current food production process needs to be revolutionized. He founded The Kitchen, a collective of five restaurants that source directly from local farmers. He also runs a non-profit, Big Green, which has built hundreds of learning gardens in schools across the U.S.

Kimbal Musk at the premiere of ‘The Game Changers’ | Michael Kovac/Getty Images for

‘The Game Changers’

Elon’s sister, Tosca, was born in 1974. She is a filmmaker and founded Passionflix, which is a streaming service geared toward females as it focuses on the romance novel industry.

Errol, meanwhile, remarried a woman named HeideBezuidenhout, who had a daughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, from a previous relationship. Errol and Heide were together for 18 years and had two daughters before they divorced. Years after they split, Jana reached out to Errol, and this is where things get pretty complicated.

Musk’s half-siblings were born to his father and former stepsister

According to Errol, Jana reached out to him after she had just gone through a breakup.

Elon Musk's dad, 76, confirms secret second child — with his stepdaughter https://t.co/0ml4OmBPTD pic.twitter.com/sH0A4Hz6Hv — Page Six (@PageSix) July 14, 2022

“We were lonely, lost people. One thing led to another,” Errol explained in an interview with The Sunday Times.

The two ended up having two children of their own together — a son in 2017 and a daughter in 2019.

“You can call it God’s plan or nature’s plan,” Errol told The Sun. “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. If I could have another child I would. I can’t see any reason not to.”

Reports claim that Errol had a hard time explaining the situation to the rest of the family and that Elon went “berserk” when he found out his father was having children with his stepsister, as he and Jana grew up together. Despite that, Errol Musk has called his relationship with his former stepdaughter “normal.”