Elton John and Britney Spears Announce New Song, ‘Hold Me Closer’

Britney is back. In 2022, Elton John officially announced the upcoming release “Hold Me Closer,” featuring the award-winning pop artist Britney Spears. Here’s what we know about this track (and what fans are saying about it on social media).

Britney Spears is the artist behind ‘Toxic,’ ‘I’m a Slave 4 U,’ and ‘…Baby One More Time’

US singer Britney Spears performs in Rotterdam, 2004, for ‘The Onyx Hotel Tour’ | AFP via Getty Images

Britney Spears is the pop star behind “Gimme More,” “Oops! I Did It Again,” and “If U Seek Amy.” She earned several Grammy nominations, even snagging a Grammy win in the Best Dance Recording category.

In November 2021, Judge Brenda Penny ruled the conservatorship of Spears’ person and her estate is “no longer required, effective immediately.” That means Spears is free to release original music — or record with other artists. In 2022, this singer will make her return with a collaboration.

Britney Spears and Elton John will collaborate on the song ‘Hold Me Closer’

On Aug. 8, John confirmed that his latest collaboration was in the works. That’s with the pop princess herself, Spears, for the song “Hold Me Closer.” The news came with an Instagram post, complete with a rocket and a rose.

“Oh my god, Queen Britney is back,” one Instagram comment said, while another read, “Yesss give us the Britney collab!!”

Some Instagram users noticed that “hold me closer” are some of the lyrics to John’s song “Tiny Dancer,” with the artist singing, “Hold me closer, tiny dancer / Count the headlights on the highway.” This is no accident.

In fact, this announcement comes just weeks after Page Six reported John recorded a new version of “Tiny Dancer” with Spears over 50 years after the song’s initial release. The website’s source reported the collaboration was John’s idea and Spears, being a fan, obliged.

This marks an important milestone for Spears, as this would be her first time returning to the music scene since her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021. Her would also be her first new release since 2016’s Glory album, excluding 2020’s expanded edition of the album.

Elton John recently collaborated with other artists for ‘The Lockdown Sessions’

This artist re-recorded “Chosen Family” with Rina Sawayama and was featured on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica. Recently, John created his own album informed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That was The Lockdown Sessions, co-written by Charlie Puth, which featured songs “Learn to Fly,” “Nothing Else Matters,” and “One of Me.”

Most notably, John found success with his collaboration with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart.” The PNAU Remix of this track holds over a billion Spotify streams, with Lipa performing “Cold Heart” on her Future Nostalgia tour.

In 2022, the artist appeared on “100% Endurance – Elton John Version” by Yard Act. Until “Hold Me Closer” debuts, music by John and Spears is available on most major streaming platforms.

RELATED: ‘Be Prepared’ From Disney’s 1994 Version of ‘The Lion King’ Was Actually Sung by 2 Different Actors