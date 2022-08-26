Elton John Calls Britney Spears ‘One of the All-time Great Pop Stars’

It’s been over 50 years since “Tiny Dancer” premiered. Sir Elton John is back with a refreshed version of this song featuring the pop princess herself, Britney Spears. Here’s what John said about working with “one of the all-time great pop stars” for “Hold Me Closer.”

Elton John and Britney Spears released their song ‘Hold Me Closer’ in 2022

Spears is returning to the music scene thanks to a collaboration with Elton John. Although these artists had different career paths, they united for the song “Hold Me Closer.”

This single officially debuted on music platforms on Aug. 26, 2022, marking the first time Spears released music in several years. (This is just a few months after Judge Brenda Penny ruled the conservatorship of Spears’ person and her estate is “no longer required, effective immediately.”)

“Okie dokie… my first song in 6 years!!!! It’s pretty damn cool that I’m singing with one of the most classic men of our time @eltonofficial!!!! I’m kinda overwhelmed,” Spears tweeted. “It’s a big deal to me !!! I’m meditating more and learning my space is valuable and precious!!!”

“I saw you dancing, out the ocean,” the first verse reads. “Running fast, along the sand / A spirit born, of earth and water / Fire flying, from your hand.”

Elton John commented on his ‘Hold Me Closer’ collaboration with Britney Spears

John and Spears teased their upcoming collaboration on social media — and Page Six reported John recorded a new version of “Tiny Dancer” over 50 years after the song’s initial release. Following the “Hold Me Closer” premiere, these artists commented on their admiration for one another.

“I am absolutely thrilled to have had the chance to work with Britney Spears; She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars, and she sounds amazing on this record,” John said in a statement. “I love her dearly and am delighted with what we’ve created together.”

“I was so honored when the incredible Sir Elton John asked me to join him on one [of] his most iconic songs,” Spears said. “We are so excited for the fans to hear it! Thank you, Elton, for having me! I am so grateful that I got the opportunity to work with you and your legendary mind.”

Who is the song ‘Tiny Dancer’ by Elton John written about?

Before there was “Hold Me Closer,” there was John’s chart-topping hit “Tiny Dancer.” According to American Songwriter, this song is about Maxine Feibelmann, the first wife of lyricist Bernie Taupin. It turns out she really was a “seamstress for the band.”

Since its release, John kept busy, even creating music during the COVID-19 pandemic. This artist re-recorded “Chosen Family” with Rina Sawayama and was featured on Lady Gaga’s Chromatica.

Recently, John debuted The Lockdown Sessions, co-written by Charlie Puth, which featured songs “Learn to Fly,” “Nothing Else Matters,” and “One of Me.”

