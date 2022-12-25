Elton John’s Outrageous Florist Bill Shocked Fans as His Spending Went Public in a 2000 Dispute

Elton John experienced an impressive rise to fame decades ago. He greatly loves what he does for a career, but the popularity led to issues like drinking. The singer has overcome them, but some fans likely remember lawsuits that unfolded years ago.

The legal cases involved John’s bank account. The star made millions but would spend much of the wealth on luxury. The dispute made his spending public, including a particular florist bill.

Elton John had a spending problem

Elton John no doubt has plenty of money to spare and has spent much of it on various things. He has owned expensive mansions throughout the years. One was a summer house on the French Riviera in the 1990s. However, fans were unaware of the singer’s spending issues early in his career.

On occasion, John would go on massive spending sprees. According to The Telegraph, the singer purchased expensive jewelry and artwork. Some of the jewelry were gifts to his friends, like a pendant for John Lennon. The excessive purchasing resulted in enormous bills, and his spending rate was roughly £2 million a month.

John’s credit card bills led to a considerable bank overdraft. Additionally, his extravagant spending would create tension with his managers. John ended his partnership with one manager and sued another for the “mishandling of his affairs.”

Elton John had multiple lawsuits against former managers and accountants. In court, the artist reportedly claimed he had no idea he accumulated high bills. The public would soon learn how much money John allocated to various items.

Fans learned about Elton John’s florist bill

The financial lawsuits started once Elton John discovered discrepancies in his finances in the late-90s. Apparently, he was down $28 million, according to UPI. He felt “ripped off” by a former manager, who gained an enormous commission. The court cases soon revealed more information about John’s affairs to the public.

The lawsuits allowed monetary records to become available to people. They learned that John once invested in property that was over $9.6 million. Additionally, the artist once went on a $57 million spree for about 20 months. During that period, he purchased a lot of flowers.

John bought $418,340 worth of flowers. Of course, the court addressed his spending habits during the lawsuit. The singer stated, “I like flowers. I don’t have any people to leave my money to. I’m a single man. I like to spend money. It’s my money to spend.”

ABC News reports that John lost his lawsuit against the former manager. The verdict had him pay $11.5 million in legal expenses. Nevertheless, the star would get his finances back in order sometime after the court cases.

He now manages his money better and is worth millions

Elton John possibly still buys extravagant things but seems to do better with his investments. His habits changed over the years, especially after his two sons. The singer has a massive fortune but does not plan to leave the entirety of it to his kids.

The boys will receive enough to ensure their economic stability. However, John does not want to “ruin their life” with tons of money. Most of his millions will go to charity instead. Currently, his net worth is around $500 million.

The wealth comes from the $80 million he gets annually. Meanwhile, his Las Vegas residencies earned him almost $300 million. Other sources of John’s net worth include his valuable art collection and high record sales.

John continues to be an icon in the music industry. He still is on his farewell tour, and his net worth could increase in the future from ticket sales.