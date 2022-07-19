Elton John Thanks America for Making Him Famous at the End of Farewell Tour

Sir Elton John is saying goodbye to the yellow brick road. With the artist’s farewell tour ending in just a few days, this performer shared his appreciation for America, thanking fans for “the loyalty, the love, the kindness.” Here’s what we know about the “Bennie and the Jets” singer.

Elton John embarked on ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour’

Elton John performs on stage as American Express present BST Hyde Park | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

It’s time to say goodbye, yellow brick road. After years of touring and performing in the United States, Sir Elton John is finally hanging up his glasses and performing his final stadium shows. Those are in conjunction with Farewell Yellow Brick Road: The Final Tour, which takes place throughout 2022.

“This year will see my grand finale in North America, playing stadiums all around the country, with the most spectacular production I’ve ever had,” John said in the final promotional video. “Thank you for sharing this journey with me. I cherish these memories we’re making together. It has been nothing short of incredible.”

Elton John performed one of his last concerts in Philadelphia

As a nod to the City of Brotherly Love, John performed “Philadelphia Freedom” from his Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy collection. The track was dedicated to “one of the greatest cities [Elton John] ever played in.”

Before his final song of the night, “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” this artist thanked attendees for their support.

“America made me famous, and I can’t thank this country enough,” John said to his audience. “Thank you for the loyalty, the love, the kindness you showed me.”

The finish line for John’s tour is in sight, with just two more performances scheduled for East Rutherford’s MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. As a “Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour,” these will be some of the showman’s last arena performances in the United States.

“I’m really looking forward to spending the rest of my life with my children and my husband,” he said. “Be kind to yourself. Love each other.”

Elton John created ‘Crocodile Rock’ and 2021’s ‘The Lockdown Sessions’

John is the artist behind “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “I’m Still Standing,” and “Crocodile Rock.”

Recently, the artist became the focal point of the film Rocketman. John was honored as the MusiCares Person of the Year in 2000. He also raises money for the Elton John AIDS Foundation — the global HIV charity.

John continues to make music, even using the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic to create The Lockdown Sessions with Charlie Puth. When Disney created a photo-real adaptation of The Lion King, John appeared on the official soundtrack, reprising his musical role in the original film and the Broadway production.

For those who missed this artist’s final tour, music by Sir Elton John is available on most major streaming platforms. That includes Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, originally released in 1973.

