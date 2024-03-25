Elvis Presley got away with some bad behavior because of his fame and wealth. He once admitted this to a friend.

Elvis Presley became immensely famous in the 1950s and, while his career went through periods of decline, he remained a superstar for the rest of his life. The pressures of fame wore on Elvis, and he struggled to adapt to the popularity that sustained his career. While he didn’t necessarily enjoy being a public figure, he knew his life would be markedly different if he wasn’t. He once told a friend that he’d likely be locked up if it wasn’t for his status.

Throughout the 1970s, Elvis’ behavior grew increasingly unpredictable. He was quick to anger and often let out his frustration by shooting a gun without warning. He grew bored with his career and took growing amounts of drugs.

Nearly everyone in Elvis’ life began to worry about his well-being. While he typically told his concerned friends to mind their own business, he occasionally admitted that his behavior was becoming a problem.

“He said to me one time, ‘If I wasn’t a celebrity, I’d be put away, because I’m crazy,’” standup comedian Jackie Kahane recalled, per the book The Colonel by Alanna Nash. “I saw him wiped out — wiped out — crawling on the floor! I couldn’t bear to watch him.”

He very nearly ran into legal trouble on several occasions, including a time when he accidentally broke a woman’s ankle.

Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker, did not want the singer using drugs. He behaved unpredictably during performances, sometimes even refusing to get onstage. Still, Parker said he avoided saying anything because it upset Elvis.

Those close to the singer wondered if Parker would have been more willing to help if Elvis wasn’t so famous. Parker insisted that he continue his performances in Las Vegas, even when friends said he needed a break.

“I used to tell the Colonel, ‘You’re killing this guy! This guy is sick!’” Elvis’ friend Lamar Fike recalled. “And he’d say, ‘Just as long as he can keep doing the dates, we don’t have to worry. He’ll get himself back together again.’”

Elvis was so profitable that Parker wanted to avoid him taking a break, even though he would have benefitted from one.

Elvis’ fame shaped his life, but he never fully got used to it. According to Priscilla Presley, Elvis never entirely accepted the fact of his stardom.

“He just never got into the fame thing,” she said, per Express. “He performed, but if you look back he hardly did any interviews.”

For years, he struggled to maintain a private life. This was difficult, as newspapers reported on his personal relationships and fans gathered outside the gates of his home.

“He did what he was supposed to do, but he wasn’t into it,” Priscilla said. “He was a very private person.”

How to get help: In the U.S., contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration helpline at 1-800-662-4357.