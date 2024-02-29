A major part of Elvis Presley's career was his film roles. While he acted often, he didn't always like to watch himself.

While Elvis Presley was primarily a singer, he starred in many films over the course of his career. At first, this came as a thrill to him. He showed promise as an actor and it helped diversify his career. As time went by, though, Elvis grew increasingly exhausted by his film roles. Eventually, he reached a point where he felt disgusted when he watched himself on screen.

Elvis grew tired of watching himself in films

Elvis starred in his debut film, Love Me Tender, in 1956. His film career advanced quickly from here; Love Me Tender was the only film on which Elvis did not receive top billing.

While movies brought him greater exposure — and large paychecks — Elvis began losing interest in them. The quality of the films he starred in declined and he began to resent these projects. Eventually, he could hardly stand to watch himself on screen.

“He would sometimes see himself in a movie and he would get disgusted,” his bodyguard Red West said in the book Elvis: What Happened? by Steve Dunleavy. “He would say, ‘Who is that fast-talking hillbilly sonofab**** that nobody can understand? One day he is singing to a dog, then to a car, then to a cow. They are all the damned same movies with that Southerner just singing to something different.’”

Elvis constantly complained to Priscilla Presley about the quality of his films

Elvis was open about his dislike for many of his films. According to Priscilla Presley in her book Elvis and Me, he began to feel this way as early as 1960 when he starred in G.I. Blues.

‘I just finished looping the goddamn picture,’ [Elvis] said dejectedly,” she wrote. “‘And I hate it. They have about twelve songs in it that aren’t worth a cat’s a**,’ he said angrily, and then added, ‘I just had a meeting with Colonel Parker about it. I want half of them out. I feel like a goddamn idiot breaking into a song while I’m talking to some chick on a train.’”

His father and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, had to talk him into starring in 1967’s Clambake.

“The Colonel promptly made arrangements for another movie, Clambake,” Priscilla wrote. “Elvis read the script, yet another beach-and-bikini story, and hated it. Vernon convinced him he didn’t have much choice. ‘We need the money, Son.’ Elvis starred in the film despite his reservations about it.

According to her, he was so unhappy while shooting the movie that he gained 30 pounds.

He never demanded better scripts

While Elvis felt a combination of resentment and despondency about many of his films, he never asked for better roles. He spent money so freely that he couldn’t afford to turn down offers. He was also afraid to stand up to Colonel Parker.

“He could have demanded better, more substantial scripts but he didn’t,” Priscilla wrote. “Part of the reason was the lavish lifestyle he had established and become accustomed to. The main reason, however, was his inability to stand up to the Colonel. In Elvis’ personal life, there were no stops in letting anyone know how or what he felt. But when it came time to stand up to Colonel Parker, he backed off. Elvis detested the business side of his career. He would sign a contract without even reading it.”

Because of this, Elvis began to feel like he’d lost control of his life and career.