You’ve probably heard Elvis Duran’s voice on your morning commute. For decades, the radio celebrity’s witty banter has entertained millions. His syndicated weekday radio program, Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, also includes a cast of personalities, from co-hosts to producers. And they have no qualms about playfully ribbing the host about how much more money he makes than they do. So, what is Elvis Duran’s net worth? Find out that and more about the cast and crew of the popular radio show.

The ‘Elvis Duran and the Morning Show’ has enjoyed immense success

‘Elvis Duran and the Morning Show’ radio personalities on Oct. 15, 2022, in New York City | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show broadcasts from WHTZ in New York City. The morning zoo format started in 1981 at WRBQ-FM and moved to WHTZ two years later. Soon, the format became widely employed and lasted until 1994.

Duran’s show began its syndicated run in 2003 at WHCY-FM. It started national syndication in 2006 at WHYI-FM in Miami/Fort Lauderdale, then WIOQ in Philadelphia before moving to WAKS in Cleveland in 2008. After Clear Channel’s Premiere Radio Networks began airing the program nationally in 2009, 75 other stations started carrying it too.

The show was initially called Elvis Duran and the (Y/Z) Morning Zoo. However, as more stations began carrying it, “Show” replaced “Zoo” to avoid conflicts with other morning shows in affiliate cities.

Co-host Danielle Monaro has worked with Duran for over 25 years. And on Sept. 17, 2018, Medha Gandhi came on board as another co-host. Anthony “Skeery” Jones serves as executive producer, and Nate Marino, aka “Straight Nate,” is the show’s senior executive producer.

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show has seen many memorable cast and crew members come and go over the years. Elliot Segal left in 1999 to host Elliot in the Morning. Christina Nagy departed in 2005, while John Bell exited five years later. Others who’ve left include TJ Taormina, Loren Raye, Carla Marie, Bethany Watson, and Greg T.

What is Elvis Duran’s net worth?

Elvis Duran on ‘Elvis Duran and the Morning Show’ | Noam Galai/Getty Images

Elvis Duran has been in radio for three decades, with his duties ranging from host to program director. Before Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, the DJ had a stint at WIOQ in Philadelphia, where he was a program director from 1989 to 1990.

He then had an expanded role as the morning show host of KBTS and its program director in 1991. Duran landed his hosting gig on New York’s Z100 in 1996, and the show grew to become the juggernaut it is today.

The star’s success has seen him amass a considerable fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Elvis Duran’s net worth is an estimated $20 million. He signed a five-year contract with Clear Channel in 2012 that saw him take home $4 million yearly. In 2017, he inked a deal with iHeartMedia for five years, paying him $6 million annually.

Duran is happily married to his longtime love, Alex Carr. The two dated for eight years before getting engaged in 2018. They tied the knot in Staten Island on Aug. 22, 2019, and had a big ceremony on Sept. 14, 2019.

Duran gushed to Us Weekly about his husband, saying they balance each other. The radio star and Carr — a zookeeper at the Staten Island Zoo — have a 16-year age gap. Duran recently turned 58, and Carr is 42.

More about Elvis Duran’s co-hosts

Medha Gandhi is Mahatma Gandhi’s great-great-granddaughter. Before joining Elvis Duran and the Morning Show, she worked at KISS 108 in Boston and graduated from Ohio State University.

According to Gandhi’s bio on the official Elvis Duran and the Morning Show site, she’s active in several charitable organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Association and the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The radio personality often updates listeners about her parents, sister, and boyfriend, Brandon.

Danielle Monaro has been with the show for 24 years. The straight-talking Bronx native and her British realtor husband, Sheldon Neal, tied the knot in 2003 and share two teenage boys. Monaro is well known for her love of Disney, Halloween, and singing.

