Elvis Presley’s 1969 Mercedes-Benz Sold at Auction For $750,000

Like many celebrities, Elvis Presley’s wealth afforded him the ability to purchase cars. Although the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll had a specific love for Cadillacs, he owned vehicles from other brands. One of his beloved cars, a 1969 Mercedes-Benz, just sold at an auction for $750,000. Here are the details.

Elvis Presley’s 1969 Mercedes-Benz sold for almost $1 million

Once a popular celebrity owns or is attached to something, people will give all their money to own that particular item. Celebrity cars fetch astronomical prices on the auction block for several reasons. Maybe the A-lister died while the car was in their possession, or the star drove it in a beloved movie.

Since his death in 1977, Presley’s likeness has fetched the Graceland estate millions of dollars. Several movies have been made about him, and his image has been used for merchandise. The singer owned several unique and expensive items when he was alive. But he used a relatively simple car to get around.

While the 1969 Mercedes-Benz was a fine car in its own right, it wasn’t as splashy as Presley’s other possessions. Just by mere association with the singer, however, the car fetched a handsome price. According to Family Handyman, the 1969 Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman the singer and his entourage drove finally found a home at auction for $750,000.

A look at Elvis Presley’s impressive car collection

Presley’s love for vehicles was almost unmatched. His success and wealth ensured he never ran out of cars, literally (he gave away 200 cars while alive.) According to Nationwide Vehicle Contacts, per The Sun, Presley owned cars worth over $5.5 million in today’s currency.

The singer’s most expensive automobile was the BMW 507, which costs upward of $2 million today. His second most valuable vehicle was his bright pink Cadillac Fleetwood Series 60. A member of Presley’s band crashed the first Cadillac. The singer bought another one in blue and had it painted pink. The car is worth an estimated $500,000 today.

Presley was fond of Cadillacs, but he dabbled in other brands. He bought a Thunderbird, Ferrari 308 Dino GT4, Rolls-Royce Phantom V, and two other Cadillacs. The Cadillacs fetch over $300,000 each.

What was Elvis Presley’s net worth at the time of his death?

Presley’s first big purchase was his famous Graceland mansion which he bought in 1957 for $102,500. The singer raked in $1 million per performance at the peak of his career. However, the amount he left when he died didn’t reflect his success as a bestselling solo artist.

The outlet reports Presley was worth $5 million at his death. Adjusted to inflation, the amount would be over $21 million. While neither of those amounts is meager, he should have been worth much more. The best possible explanation for why Presley’s fortune dwindled over time was his expensive hobbies.

Presley reportedly spent thousands of dollars remodeling hotel rooms to look like his Graceland mansion whenever he went on tour. He also constantly updated his family home on Graceland and paid every bill whenever he and his large group of friends had a good time.

Moreover, Priscilla Presley took him to the cleaners during their divorce. The singer was mandated to give her $725,000 in addition to child support. He also had to give her half of the money he made when they sold their Beverly Hills home and 5% of revenue from his publishings. The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll also had a drug problem, resulting in heavy spending and his ultimate death.

