Rumors that Elvis Presley took his own life on purpose are being slammed by his cousin, Danny Smith.

Rumors regarding Elvis Presley‘s death continue to follow the late singer 46 years after his death in August 1977. However, a new claim from someone within Elvis’ inner circle has his cousin Danny Smith rip-roaring mad. He calls claims Elvis intentionally overdosed, “the biggest bunch of s***.”

Elvis Presley performing in the ‘Aloha from Hawaii Via Satellite,’ televised concert at the Honolulu International Center, Hawaii, Jan. 14 1973 | Fotos International/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Elvis Presley’s cousin Danny Smith defends the king of rock and roll against claims he overdosed on purpose

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel Memphis Mafia Kid, Danny Smith defended Elvis Presley against claims made by Elvis’ stepbrother, David Stanley, against the singer. Smith was furious that Stanley insinuated that Elvis took his life on Aug. 16, 1977.

“This has been a big question that numerous people have asked,” Danny Smith said in response to a question from one of his YouTube viewers. “I’ve heard it from enough people that apparently, he [Stanley] said something along those lines. Just let me say this. I think it’s the biggest bunch of s***.”

Smith continued, “Excuse my grammar. For him or anybody else to say that [shakes head].”

“Did Elvis take prescription drugs? Sure, he did. We all know that. Maybe a mixture or overdose was part of his death? It’s possible that could have caused his death,” he stated.

However, Smith believes that Elvis did not purposely or intentionally take his own life. “There’s just no way he would have taken his own life. I don’t know what makes David think that or anybody else, but everybody has a right to their opinion as I do mine. That just wasn’t Elvis Presley.”

What did David Stanley say about Elvis Presley that caused the ire of Elvis Fans worldwide?

Vernon and Dee Presley, with Elvis Presley and Dee’s sons, David, Billy, and Ricky Stanley | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In the documentary Elvis’ Women, Stanley alleged that Elvis Presley died at his own hand. “He premeditated taking the medications that killed him. Love, hurt, pain, exposure — he couldn’t take it anymore,” he said, as reported by the Irish Mirror.

Stanley also alleged that reports of exposing Elvis’ reported relationships with teenage girls also led to the king of rock and roll’s fears. However, he soon walked back his remarks.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, Stanley expressed his regrets regarding his remarks. “To all the Elvis Fans and associates that follow me here on Facebook and beyond. I am sorry for the derogatory comments I made in a documentary about Elvis filmed last year.”

He continued, “There is no excuse for my comments, and I can fully understand why you would be angered. I love and will always love Elvis and being part of his family. He is more than worthy of the love you have for him. He loved you. I love you, and all I can ask of you is for you to forgive me for my irresponsible actions.”

Who is David Stanley to Elvis Presley?

David Stanley is Elvis Presley’s stepbrother. He is one of Dee Presley’s three sons.

Elvis’ mother, Gladys, died two years prior in 1958. Dee married Elvis’ father, Vernon, in 1960. They were married until 1977.

Dee had three sons: David, Billy, and Ricky Stanley. Although Elvis was reportedly unhappy, his father married the much younger Dee so soon after Gladys’ death. Elvis would eventually welcome his stepbrothers into his private enclave of friends called the “Memphis Mafia” that worked with the singer at his Graceland home.

Elements of this article were first reported by Page Six.