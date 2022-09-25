Elvis Presley Fans Are ‘All Shook Up’ Over ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Episode Dedicated to the King of Rock and Roll

Dancing with the Stars is rolling out the big guns on Disney+. The competition series will celebrate the music and legacy of Elvis Presley during week two of season 31. Fans can’t wait to watch almost two hours of dances choreographed to celebrate the King of Rock and Roll. Just how excited are viewers to honor the king? They’re “all shook up.”

‘Dancing with the Stars’ leaked performances for Elvis week

A Reddit site dedicated to information surrounding Dancing with the Stars revealed the upcoming dances for Elvis week. These performances will explore different periods of Presley’s career: his early days in rock music, his Hollywood era on the big screen, and his Vegas triumph.

Joseph Baena and Daniella Karagach: Viennese Waltz to “If I Can Dream”

Heidi D’Amerlio and Artem Chigvintsev: Foxtrot to “Suspicious Minds”

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater: Rumba to “Always on My Mind”

Cheryl Ladd and Louis Van Amstel: Tango to “A Little Less Conversation”

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke: Viennese Waltz to “Heartbreak Hotel”

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten: Foxtrot to “Trouble”

Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki: Quickstep to “Viva Las Vegas”

Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov: Jive to “All Shook Up”

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas: Quickstep to “Bossa Nova Baby”

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson: Jive to “Burning Love”

Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy: Viennese Waltz to “Can’t Help Falling in Love”

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko: Quickstep to “Shake, Rattle, and Roll”

Selma Blair and Sasha Farber: Jive to “Jailhouse Rock”

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart: Jive to “King Creole”

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstrong: Quickstep to “Hound Dog”

Fans ‘all shook up’ over dances dedicated to the King of Rock and Roll

Fans of Dancing with the Stars are excited and “all shook up” over the second week of competition. They shared their remarks in the comments section of an Instagram post promoting the episode.

“Let’s goooooo!!!!!! I’m all shook up over Elvis week, can’t wait,” wrote one fan.

“The theme of the dances will be interesting,” shared a second viewer.

“Oh, Monday is about to be lit!” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Can’t help falling in love with this theme,” penned the fourth fan, using the title of one of Presley’s most famous love songs as part of their comment.

‘Dancing with the Stars’ showrunner says Elvis Presley night isn’t all fans can look forward to this season

Conrad Green says Elvis Night is not all that fans can expect from this exciting new season of ballroom competition.

On Oct. 24, viewers can look forward to a theme night featuring the music of Michael Buble. Green also told Entertainment Weekly that the fan-favorite Disney Night is returning, but with a twist.

“They will be doing a Disney+ night, not Disney. Which is great because it means you’ve got this incredible catalog to look at,” he explained. “Everything from Marvel to Disney Pixar, all of the animated films, all of their live-action films. There’s such a range.”

Dancing with the Stars airs on Disney+ and is hosted by Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro. Week 2, featuring the music of Elvis Presley, streams Monday, Sept. 26.

