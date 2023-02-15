Elvis Presley Lost 1 Acting Role That Could Have Changed Everything

Elvis Presley is known as the King of Rock and Roll and is one of the most iconic musicians in the world. The singer rose to fame in the 1950s with his unique blend of country, pop, and R&B music. Despite Presley’s immense talent and legendary status, he missed out on appearing in one of Hollywood’s most beloved films: A Star is Born.

Elvis Presley was a star even before he got into acting

Posed studio portrait of Elvis Presley I RB/Redferns

Presley captivated audiences with his incredible voice, dynamic stage presence, and electrifying performances. His first single, “That’s All Right,” was released in 1954, and it quickly topped the charts, launching Presley’s career.

Over the next few years, the King of Rock and Roll would go on to release a string of hit songs, including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Hound Dog,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” and “Don’t Be Cruel.” These songs not only dominated the charts, but also revolutionized the music industry, paving the way for the rock and roll genre.

In addition to his musical achievements, Presley’s on-stage antics and hip-swinging moves caused quite a stir. He was often criticized by conservative groups, who saw his performances as suggestive and vulgar. However, his fans loved him for it, and he continued to perform with the same energy and passion that made him a star.

Elvis Presley lost out on what could have been his biggest movie role

In one of the last scenes of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, the King, played by Austin Butler, is about to turn 40 in 1974. He meets his ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, at an airport because it’s her turn to take care of their daughter, Lisa Marie. While alone with Elvis in his limo, Priscilla asks him if Barbra Streisand’s A Star Is Born would be a good way to reboot his acting career. Elvis tells her that he’s about to turn 40 and worries that no one will remember him.

In real life, Streisand actually met with Presley in 1974 to explore his portrayal of the alcoholic musician who falls in love with Streisand’s character. Unfortunately, according to the YouTube channel MsMojo, Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, rejected the offer. Parker was known for his control over Presley’s career and was notorious for being difficult to work with. He reportedly demanded an excessive amount of money and creative control for Presley’s appearance in the film, which the producers were unwilling to grant.

As a result, the role went to Kristofferson, who was just beginning his acting career. The film was a huge success, receiving several Oscar nominations and becoming one of the most popular musicals of all time. In hindsight, Presley’s absence from A Star is Born was a missed opportunity for him to showcase his acting skills and expand his career beyond music.

Elvis Presley’s movie career and other roles he missed out on

For @tcm's tribute on the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, @sheilakathleen looks at his acting career: https://t.co/3QSJ3JEM1B pic.twitter.com/gVrn3eysnd — Film Comment Magazine (@FilmComment) August 14, 2017

Related Elvis Presley Gives Buddy Holly a Helping Hand During His First Big Gig

Presley was not only a musical icon, but also a successful movie star. He starred in 31 films and made numerous television appearances throughout his career. One of the most notable films in Presley’s acting career is Blue Hawaii, which was released in 1961. This musical comedy was a huge box-office success and established Presley as a leading man in Hollywood.

Another noteworthy film in Presley’s career is Viva Las Vegas, which was released in 1964. This musical comedy, co-starring Ann-Margret, features Presley as a race car driver competing in the Las Vegas Grand Prix. With its high-energy musical numbers and fast-paced action, “Viva Las Vegas” is a true crowd-pleaser.

While Presley was offered many roles in Hollywood, there were also several that he missed out on. One of the most interesting missed opportunities was a role in the film West Side Story. Presley was considered for the part of Tony, the male lead, but the role ultimately went to Richard Beymer. Presley also missed out on the lead in the film Easy Rider.

Presley died at age 42 on August 16, 1977. Despite missing out on several roles, the King of Rock and Roll will always be remembered as one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century, with a legacy that continues to endure decades after his death.