Elvis Presley’s Las Vegas Home Was Dubbed ‘The House of Tomorrow’

Elvis Presley was an icon in more ways than one. Labeled the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Presley’s vocal talents shone on a global scale. His iconic Graceland home was named a historic landmark in 2006, but he and his ex-wife Priscilla shared sweet moments in their Las Vegas home. Here’s more on the home dubbed ‘The House of Tomorrow.’

Elvis Presley | Bettmann/Getty Images

Elvis Presley’s Las Vegas home was built for someone else

When Presley and Priscilla decided to elope for a quick Las Vegas wedding, they went to their Palm Springs home but couldn’t live out the rest of their honeymoon due to the invasive paparazzi. The two moved and, five years later, decided to revisit their short-lived getaway by honeymooning in Las Vegas.

Their chosen home was built by developer Robert Alexander in 1960 for his wife, Helene. Look Magazine dubbed the home ‘The House of Tomorrow’ in September 1962 in an article titled ‘The Way Out Of Life.’

The house has four connecting spherical rods and a walkway lined with floating spherical stairs, setting the tone for the elegant home. Inside are floor-to-ceiling windows, stone walls, and architectural flair spread across the entire 5000 square feet.

The living room has cascading clerestories ring, held in place by a fireplace suspended from the ceiling. The kitchen appears small, but that’s because of the enormous stove and exhaust hood. The kitchen also has a large refrigerator and a BBQ station.

The master bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows that offer natural light and look down on the street below. The bedroom is covered in drapes and features a checkered floor bathroom with a standalone tub in the middle of the room.

Out back, there’s a lawn and landscaping that surrounds a spacious swimming pool, not to mention the fountain and view of the San Jacinto mountains. Despite the hideaway still looking futuristic and having all these desirable features, it was difficult to sell.

The estate went on the market in 2014 for $9.5 million. It was relisted in 2019 for $3.2 million, but the price was lowered to $2.5 million when it was sold to a mystery buyer in 2020.

Inside Elvis Presley’s Graceland mansion

Presley bought his famous Graceland mansion in 1957 when it was up for sale. The home sits on a 13.8-acre wooded estate. He lived there with his family, including his mother Gladys, father Vernon, and grandmother Minnie May. Presley secured the home with a $1,000 cash deposit against the home’s sale price of $102,500.

The home had a barn and a smokehouse out back, and Presley occupied the whole second floor. His daughter, Lisa Marie’s nursery was also upstairs. The home features several markers that point to Presley’s legend. For example, the lightning bolt in the TV room showcased his TCB motto, meaning taking care of business in a flash.

There is also a music room within the home and a pool room where he relaxed. The Graceland mansion opened for tours in 1982 and got listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991. It was named a historic landmark in 2006 due to Presley’s celebrity and less for its architectural significance.

Elvis Presley’s Los Angeles home sold for millions

Presley also owned a house in LA in the Holmby Hills neighborhood. As Mansion Global reports, the 1930s estate was the last place the King lived with his wife Priscilla and their daughter Lisa Marie in the early ’70s before he split from Priscilla in 1973.

Although the Presleys only owned the main house, the neighboring parcel, including a Japanese teahouse and a koi fish pond, was sold as a unit. The main home went for $30 million, while the neighboring parcel of land sold for an extra $9.3 million.

