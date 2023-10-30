Elvis Presley was a longtime admirer of FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover. Elvis believed he was in a unique position to help Hoover and the FBI.

In 1970, Elvis Presley visited the FBI headquarters during a visit to Washington. He was in the city to meet with Richard Nixon but decided to see if he could visit J. Edgar Hoover as well. While Hoover wasn’t in town, Elvis got a tour of the building. During the visit, he expounded on his possible utility to the agency. Elvis explained that even his appearance was part of a careful effort to grow closer to anti-establishment young people.

Elvis Presley told the FBI that his appearance had a purpose

When Elvis visited the FBI headquarters, he had wanted to meet with Hoover. He saw Hoover as the “greatest living American.” Though Hoover was not there, Elvis happily accepted a tour of the building by M.A. Jones, who wrote a memo to his boss, Thomas E. Bishop, after the visit.

“Presley’s sincerity and good intentions notwithstanding, he is certainly not the type of individual whom the director would wish to meet,” Jones wrote, per The Washington Post. “It is noted at the present time he is wearing his hair down to his shoulders and indulges in the wearing of all sorts of exotic dress.”

Presley had a ready, if dubiously truthful, explanation for his hair and clothing. He explained that he had grave concerns about the nation’s youth. Elvis believed that his appearance allowed him to get close to these young people.

“Despite his rather bizarre personal appearance, Presley seemed a sincere, serious-minded individual who expressed concern over some of the problems confronting our country, particularly those involving young people …” Jones wrote. “Presley stated that his long hair and unusual apparel were merely tools of his trade and afforded him access to and rapport with many people, particularly on college campuses who consider themselves ‘anti-establishment.'”

He even gave the FBI a pseudonym, address, and phone number where they could reach him. He believed he was uniquely positioned to spread patriotism at a tumultuous time.

“Presley said that while he has a limited education, he has been able to command a certain amount of respect and attention from this segment of the population, and in an informal way, point out the error of their ways.”

Elvis Presley offered to inform for the FBI

Elvis called out the Smothers Brothers, Jane Fonda, and The Beatles, who had broken up by this point. He claimed they were dangers to American society. He believed he could help the FBI by providing information on other threatening groups. In a previous article, I highlighted Priscilla Presley’s belief that Elvis invented problems when he tired of his career. His interest in aiding the FBI appears to be an instance of this happening.

“[Presley] advised that he wished the director to be aware that he, Presley, from time to time is approached by individuals and groups in and outside of the entertainment business whose motives and goals he is convinced are not in the best interests of this country and who seek to have him to lend his name to their questionable activities,” Jones wrote. “In this regard, he volunteered to make such information available to the bureau on a confidential basis whenever it came to his attention. He further indicated he wanted the director to know that should the bureau ever have need of his services in any way that he would be delighted to be of assistance.”

J. Edgar Hoover wrote a letter to the musician

Several days later, in Jan. 1971, Hoover wrote a letter to Elvis. In it, he thanked Elvis for having such a glowing opinion of the FBI and for his offer to become an informant.

“I regret that it was not possible for me to see you . . . during your visit to FBI headquarters; however I do hope you enjoyed a tour of our facilities,” he wrote. “Your generous comments concerning this bureau and me are appreciated, and you may be sure we will keep in mind your offer to be of assistance.”

Per the Post, there was no information to indicate whether the FBI ever followed up on Elvis’ offer.