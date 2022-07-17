Emily Blunt Once Felt She Maybe Weirded Tom Hanks out During a Love Scene

Emily Blunt has done many love scenes in her career, but she found her pairing with Tom Hanks a bit odd. However, Blunt also felt it wasn’t easy for Hanks either, who wasn’t known for those kinds of scenes.

Emily Blunt might have weirded Tom Hanks out during their love scene

Blunt and Hanks co-starred in the 2007 movie Charlie Wilson’s War, a film focusing on the fall of the Soviet Union. In the movie, Blunt disrobes to engage in an intimate scene with her Oscar-winning partner. But she admitted that the scene initially made her a bit uncomfortable.

“It was surreal! And embarrassing, always, because it’s just you with your tits hanging out, and you have to hope that the lighting’s nice. There are some people who feel OK and confident with prancing around in their underwear,” she said in an interview with GQ. “I wouldn’t say I was one of those people. So you just become someone who’s good at it. But he is such a gentleman.”

She also believed Hanks might have been weirded out as well due to their age difference and his own clean reputation.

“I could be his daughter. And I’m friends with his son,” Blunt explained. “I did Buck Howard with Colin. And also because Tom Hanks is not known for these kind of scenes, for being that kind of guy – and Charlie Wilson was a massive player, he was really promiscuous. And sexy! Tom was so really good at that. He’s really sexy!”

Emily Blunt no longer plans on doing any more nude scenes in movies

The days of Blunt undressing for the camera might be long gone. In an interview with The Telegraph, the Jungle Cruise actor shared her age made her reluctant to do any more nude scenes.

“Too racy would be one thing I wouldn’t go for now. I’m not so keen on doing nudity, because I’m not 22 anymore,” she said. “And actually it’s not so much a moral thing as, ‘I’ve done it before and do I really want to do it again?’ Does it serve the film or is it gratuitous and seeing someone’s tits for the sake of it? Because I don’t think it’s necessary most of the time.”

Emily Blunt once stayed true to her vow when she vetoed a nude scene for the 2015 movie Sicario. The crime thriller saw Blunt playing the FBI agent Kate Macer who would later join a task force dedicated to thwarting major drug dealers. Blunt was also originally supposed to strip for a scene in the movie.

“That was in there originally,” Blunt once said on The Howard Stern Show.

But Blunt would then go on to veto the idea with support from her Sicario co-star Benicio Del Toro.

Emily Blunt once had a film crew cheer her on after she undressed for a scene

Blunt once shared that she agreed to do a nude scene in one of her very first movies, which she considered her breakthrough role.

“It’s called My Summer of Love,” Blunt once said on The Graham Norton Show.”It involves girl on girl, actually.”

In the film she learned what it was like to disrobe for a movie. She also revealed that the scene drew an interesting reaction from the film crew.

“I’m amazed when you’re told that the set is going to be a closed set. Which means that only a limited amount of people necessary for the shot are gonna be on set. It’s amazing how many necessary people are having a look,” she quipped. “I had to do a scene in that film where I stood by a window completely naked. And then I looked down and all the crew were like, ‘Yeah!’”

