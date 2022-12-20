Emily in Japan? The ‘Emily in Paris’ Cast Wants to Branch Out to Different Countries

Netflix‘s Emily in Paris has left Paris before, but what about leaving France altogether? The Emily in Paris cast recently expressed interest in taking their characters to different countries. If that happens, fans could see Emily Cooper and her friends visit other areas of Europe and more. Here’s what the stars had to say, plus a closer look at the Emily in Paris filming history.

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 | Netflix

The ‘Emily in Paris’ cast wants to visit different countries

In a recent interview with E! News, Emily Cooper actor Lily Collins shared that she would love to venture far outside the City of Lights.

“If we ever went somewhere else, I think keeping it going in different countries is really fun,” Collins said. “I think there’s so many opportunities here to honestly splash out in so many different ways. … I’d say Denmark or Japan.”

Other cast members chimed in with their own location ideas, including Ashley Park (Mindy on Emily in Paris), who said she would like to visit Korea “just because I’ve never been to Korea and I need to go.” Meanwhile, Camille Razat (Camille) said, “Italy because it’s nice.”

Even if Emily herself doesn’t move away from France, this could be an opportunity for Emily in Paris spinoffs. For example, perhaps Mindy could take off in her singing career and head out on tour in another country — Mindy in Korea, anyone?

The ‘Emily in Paris’ cast has ventured outside of Paris a few times

Emily in Paris has been confined to France so far, but Emily and her pals have traveled outside the titular city before. In seasons 1 and 2, Emily and Camille visited Camille’s family home, the Château de Lalisse, in Champagne. (In real life, it’s La Château de Sonnay in the Loire Valley.) Emily also visited the village of Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat in Southeastern France, as well as Saint-Tropez, where she had a girls’ weekend with Mindy and Camille.

Where was ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 filmed?

The newest season of Emily in Paris arrives this week, and it’s expected to showcase even more locations in France. For example, The Cinemaholic reported that Emily in Paris Season 3 might have filmed some scenes in Normandy, a region in northern France. Fans might recall that Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Camille’s boyfriend and one of Emily’s love interests, was born in Normandy, and he planned to move back there in season 1 before changing his mind. However, it makes sense that the show would head there with Gabriel at some point.

Additionally, many fans have hoped that season 3 would feature a glimpse at London, England, the home of Emily’s current boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). He was going to move back there for work at the end of season 2 and try long-distance with Emily. However, the season 3 trailer indicates that Alfie is still around in Paris, so it’s unclear if ever went to London. Fans will find out soon enough.

Emily in Paris Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 21, only on Netflix.