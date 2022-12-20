‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2 Recap: 6 Things to Remember Before Season 3

Emily in Paris Season 3 arrives on Netflix tomorrow, bringing the titular American expat back to the City of Lights. It looks like the season has lots of changes in store for Emily Cooper (Lily Collins), including a new haircut. But what led up to this point in Emily’s Parisian life? Before you dive into season 3, refresh your memory with this quick recap of Emily in Paris Season 2.

Lily Collins as Emily Cooper in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Camille finds out about Emily and Gabriel’s night together

At the end of season 1, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) was supposed to move back to Normandy, so he and Camille (Camille Razat) broke up. The newly single Gabriel then hooked up with Emily, only to reveal the next day that he wasn’t going anywhere.

The start of season 2 shows Emily carrying a lot of guilt for sleeping with Gabriel behind Camille’s back. However, she keeps it a secret — until Camille finds out herself. The truth comes out at Emily’s birthday party, and Camille ends her friendship with Emily. Feeling even worse, Emily tries everything to win Camille back, even ignoring Gabriel. Eventually, Camille forgives Emily, but only if Emily agrees that neither she nor Camille will try to date Gabriel again. We’ll revisit that agreement later…

Emily has a new boyfriend, Alfie, in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

As if her love life isn’t complicated enough, Emily finds herself falling for a new man in season 2. She starts the season off with Mathieu Cadault (Charles Martins), but he abandons their romantic weekend getaway in Saint-Tropez when he finds out about her and Gabriel. Later, Emily meets Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), a cynical, London-born banker who attends the same French class as Emily.

Unlike Emily, Alfie doesn’t see the beauty of Paris. The polar opposite classmates start out as frenemies, but Alfie’s perspective changes as he spends more time with Emily. They begin dating, which leaves Camille to spend more time with Gabriel. Alfie meets Gabriel and they start a bromance, which makes things awkward for Emily.

Alfie eventually discovers the truth about Emily and Gabriel’s will-they-won’t-they relationship. Thankfully, it doesn’t affect his own relationship with Emily.

Mindy pursues music and finds love

Elsewhere in season 2, Mindy (Ashley Park) dips her toes into the music world by joining a band with two buskers, Benoit (Kevin Dias) and Etienne (Jin Xuan Mao). Along the way, she and Benoit develop feelings for each other. However, Etienne and Benoit don’t know about her billionaire father in China and her viral performance on Chinese Popstar.

The truth comes out when Etienne shows a photo of Mindy to his family in China. He learns of her identity as the daughter of the Zipper King of China and passes that information to his journalist cousin. The news then gets leaked to tabloids and social media.

Mindy and Benoit break up as Benoit struggles to accept that Mindy lied. However, they later share a sweet performance and get back together. Fans will likely see more of their duets in season 3.

Sylvie, Julien, and Luc quit Savoir in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

It’s a clash of cultures when Emily’s boss, Madeline (Kate Walsh), visits Paris to check in on Savoir. She butts heads more than once with Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), as the two don’t agree on business practices. Madeline often questions Sylvie about how little some Savoir clients are paying for their services. She also makes a bold move in trying to bring Gregory (Jeremy O. Harris) on as a new client, despite Sylvie’s warning that he is an enemy of Pierre Cadault (Jean-Christophe Bouvet), Savoir’s biggest client.

All of this leads Sylvie to quit Savoir in the finale with plans to open her own firm. She takes Luc (Bruno Gouery) and Julien (Samuel Arnold) with her, as well as half of Savoir’s clients. The news comes as a surprise to Emily, who had no idea that Sylvie wanted to quit.

Camille moves in with Gabriel

Remember that agreement between Camille and Emily? Well, Camille doesn’t keep her end of the deal. With Emily out of the way, Camille starts to rekindle her romance with Gabriel. And as much as Emily tries to ignore her own feelings for Gabriel, she ends up admitting to Mindy that she loves him. Mindy encourages Emily to tell Gabriel how she feels, and she works up the courage to go see him. However, when Emily arrives at his apartment, she finds Camille moving in — Gabriel is officially back with his ex.

Emily has decisions to make at the end of ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

Tourist season is over ??



Emily in Paris Season 3 premieres December 21 pic.twitter.com/qlH6zpoZwp — Netflix (@netflix) November 30, 2022

Emily is at a crossroads at the end of Emily in Paris Season 2, which brings us to the most important part of the recap: the cliffhangers. First, there are romantic decisions she needs to make. Alfie gets called back to work in London, and he suggests trying a long-distance relationship. But what about Emily’s feelings for Gabriel? Her almost-confession of love will no doubt complicate things even more.

Then, there’s a decision she needs to make about her career. Sylvie offers to let Emily work for her new firm, allowing her to stay in Paris. However, Madeline makes a counteroffer. Emily can continue working for The Gilbert Group and maybe get a promotion, but she’ll need to move back to Chicago.

Fans will find out tomorrow which path she chooses. Given the very name of the show, though, it seems like a safe bet that Emily will stay in Paris.

Emily in Paris Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 21, only on Netflix.