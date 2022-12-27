‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Features Two Love Triangles; Episode 5 Reveals Who’s Involved

What Darren Star series would be complete without the drama of a love triangle? Episode 5 of Emily in Paris Season 3 reveals which characters are involved in the two love triangles this season. Here’s what’s revealed in “Ooo La La Liste.”

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding the characters in Emily in Paris Season 3.]

Camille Razat as Camille, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Lily Collins as Emily, Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

‘Emily in Paris’ introduces two new characters in season 3

Paul Forman and Melia Kreiling join the cast of Emily in Paris in season 3. Forman plays Nicolas “Nacho” De Leon, the crown prince of the JVMA agency. Nicolas may be Emily’s competition in the marketing world, but she thinks there’s a way they can work together to create an epic campaign for Pierre Cadault. In episode 5, Emily and Nicolas cross paths whens he discovers he went to boarding school with Mindy (Ashley Park).

Ashley Park as Mindy | Netflix

Then there’s Kreiling’s role, Sofia Sideris. The Greek artist first appears in episode 4 of Emily in Paris Season 3 where she gets flirty with Camille (Camille Razat). Sofia might only be in France for a week, but she’s making the most of her time — and Camille’s.

Both new characters are involved in the love triangles

As promised, Emily in Paris introduces two new love triangles in season 3. The first involves Mindy, her boyfriend and bandmate Benoît (Kevin Dias), and Nicolas. Mindy seems happy in her relationship with Benoît, but when he sees how she interacts with her old friend, it’s clear there are lingering feelings between them. Will Mindy explore a romance with Nicolas and join him for dinner, stick with Benoît, or try to juggle both lovers at the same time, kind of like Camille?

Camille cheats on Gabriel in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3

Speaking of Camille, she’s involved in the other love triangle going on this season. After whispering something in her ear during the “Confessions” exhibit in episode 4, Camille is more than intrigued by Sofia. But at this point in Emily in Paris, she’s in a relationship with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

Regardless, she and Sofia share a kiss atop Alfie’s (Lucien Laviscount) apartment building in episode 5 and later play footsies under the table with Gabriel present. Emily is privy to Sofia and Camille’s kiss, but will likely keep it a secret because she cares about Camille’s friendship and Gabriel’s feelings.

Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Camille Razat as Camille | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Will Camille, who still feels bad about breaking the pact she made with Emily, break things off with Gabriel? Despite Camille’s choice, it’s likely Gabriel will find out Emily knew about the kiss and withheld the information, causing a rift between them.

Will Emily and Gabriel get back together this season?

If Camille decides to give in to her desires and pursue Sofia, that leaves Gabriel a single man. The Netflix series could very well introduce — er, re-introduce — a third love triangle in season 3 between Emily, Alfie, and Gabriel. Emily’s feelings for Gabriel never really went away, but she gave preference to her friendship with him and Camille when they started dating. Plus, she has Alfie, who came back to Paris for his career in episode 2.

Watch Emily in Paris on Netflix to see how these love triangles play out.