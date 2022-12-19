‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3: Lily Collins, Darren Star Address Kim Cattrall Cameo Rumors

For months, rumors have swirled that Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall would join Emily in Paris. Cattrall fueled the speculation even more in early December when she attended the Emily in Paris Season 3 premiere. But does that mean the worlds of Emily in Paris and Sex and the City are about to collide? Darren Star, the creator of both romantic comedy shows, and Emily in Paris star Lily Collins recently weighed in on the cameo rumors.

Darren Star and Kim Cattrall attend the ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 premiere. | Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Many ‘Emily in Paris’ fans want a ‘Sex and the City’ crossover involving Kim Cattrall

Aside from sharing a creator, Emily in Paris and Sex and the City have a lot in common. For example, both shows emphasize the balance of friendship and romance with work. Additionally, Emily in Paris and Sex and the City characters are known for bold fashion statements. Because of their similarities, many Darren Star fans have begged for a crossover. Sex and the City ended years ago, but a reboot on HBO Max called And Just Like That… launched last year.

Emily in Paris Season 2 even offered the perfect setup for a crossover. Emily’s (Collins) new boyfriend, Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), is from London, and he revealed at the end of the season that his work was sending him back home. Meanwhile, those who watched And Just Like That… know that Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, is also working in London. Could Emily and Samantha cross paths in The Big Smoke?

Lily Collins and Darren Star support a future Kim Cattrall cameo in ‘Emily in Paris’

Kim Cattrall just attended the Emily In Paris Season 3 premier dressed in all black ✨



➡️ There's even rumours about her joining the cast https://t.co/yEaBerWw64 pic.twitter.com/WFj7ov9pus — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) December 14, 2022

Kim Cattrall hasn’t said anything about the Emily in Paris cameo rumors, but she got fans talking again when she appeared at the season 3 premiere. However, it seems she was only there to support Star. Collins said she didn’t know anything about a season 3 cameo.

“It was so wonderful to hear her speak about the show, and she’s such a big supporter, and we’re so grateful for that,” Collins told E! News. “We’ve been asked that question. We were like, ‘Darren? Does anyone know anything?’ We don’t know.”

Fans shouldn’t lose hope yet, as Star also commented on Cattrall’s involvement in Emily in Paris. Her cameo didn’t work out for season 3, but Star hasn’t ruled out an appearance in season 4. (Netflix renewed Emily in Paris for seasons 3 and 4 at the same time.)

“For me, it’s never about stunt casting per se,” Star revealed to People. “It’s about finding the right role for the right person. And I would love to work with Kim and it’s just about finding a role that’s worthy of Kim. If it works out for this, it’ll be fun. So let’s see what happens.”

What is Kim Cattrall doing now?

'How I Met Your Father' has found Hilary Duff’s future self in Kim Cattrall



Cattrall will narrate the 'HIMYM' spinoff's story in a similar way to the original



(via @DEADLINE | https://t.co/c9ML45HqvP) pic.twitter.com/tLIMnckRUA — Fandom (@getFANDOM) November 5, 2021

Cattrall opted not to join And Just Like That…, but she has been working on other projects. She stars in the How I Met Your Mother spinoff, How I Met Your Father, as Future Sophie. The Hulu series will launch its second season in January 2023. Additionally, Cattrall appeared in Queer as Folk earlier this year.

Emily in Paris Season 3 premieres on Wednesday, Dec. 21, only on Netflix.