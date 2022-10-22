‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 Release Date, Cast, and Everything We Know

Netflix’s Emily in Paris Season 3 returns on Dec. 21, 2022, in time for a quick holiday, binge-watch. After that cliffhanger ending to season 2 and a season 3 trailer that leaves viewers wanting more, we have everything you need to know. Don’t worry, despite fears that Lucien Laviscount won’t return as Alfie, Emily’s hot new love interest, is back. Take a look at the release date, cast, and plot for Emily in Paris Season 3.

Emily in Paris Season 3 releases on Netflix on Dec. 21, 2022, at 3:00 a.m. ET. The streaming giant drops all 10 episodes of the romantic comedy at once. So, it’s a nicely packaged, ready-to-go binge-watch. Just grab your wine and croissants.

‘Emily in Paris’: Lily Collins as Emily, and Lucien Laviscount as Alfie | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Who is in the ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 cast?

Most of the Emily in Paris Season 2 cast will return for season 3, including Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Ashley Park as Mindy, Camille Razat as Camille, Philippine Leory-Beaulieu as Sylvie, Samuel Arnold as Julian, and Bruno Gouery as Luc.

But perhaps the most exciting news for fans is that Lucien Laviscount returns as Alfie. Emily’s love interest is now a series regular, so we’re sure to see a lot of him in season 3. Two new guest stars are also joining the cast — Paul Forman as Nicolas de Leon and Melia Kreiling as Sofia Sideris.

What is ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3 about?

Netflix dropped a brief Emily in Paris Season 3 trailer and synopsis for viewers to unpack while they await the arrival of 10 more episodes.

“One year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life,” the Netflix media release reads. “Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.”

The date announcement teaser gives only another small hint at what’s to come.

“This is the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make,” Emily stresses in the teaser. “This is just something that I have to do. It’s Paris.”

Then she snips off her hair into crooked bangs and yells at Gabriel, “Sometimes people cut bangs when everything is fine.”

It’s sure to be another season full of fashion, romance, and laughs.

Everything we know about the filming

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3: Ashley Park as Mindy, Lily Collins as Emily, and Camille Razat as Camille | Stéphanie Branchu/Netflix

Production of Emily in Paris Season 3 began on June 1, 2022. The social media account of the drama shared a teaser photo.

“Back at a table together, and it’s not for a client meeting or a dinner party. production on season 3 is starting now,” the Instagram account reported.

Filming of the third season wrapped the last week of September, according to Ashley Park.

“OOh em geeee Season Threeee ? First looks and teaser,” Park wrote on Instagram. “See you for more Paris magic December 21 @netflix! As we wrap up filming this week, I’m bursting with gratitude for every person and memory that has made Saison Trois so special… can’t wait to share with you all! (Ps- i had the exact opposite reaction when I first saw @lilyjcollins bangs ?) #emilyinparis”

Clear your calendars for Dec. 21, 2022, Emily in Paris Season 3 is coming your way.