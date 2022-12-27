‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4: Alfie’s Story Might Not Be Over Just Yet

“What’s it all about when you sort it out, Alfie?” These song lyrics are a perfect representation of Alfie’s (Lucien Laviscount) life heading into Emily in Paris Season 4 on Netflix. After his and Emily’s (Lily Collins) rocky relationship in season 3, many fans wonder if Alfie will continue to play a role next season. Here’s what Laviscount and creator Darren Star have to say.

[Spoiler alert: The following story contains spoilers for Emily in Paris Season 3.]

Do Emily and Alfie break up in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 3?

At the start of season 3, Alfie and Emily aren’t on the same page. He’s moving back to London soon, but Emily’s too wrapped up in her work to discuss how their long-distance relationship will work. They reach a breaking point when Emily misses the going away party she planned for Alfie. He hops into a cab after arguing with Emily and heads to London — or so Emily thinks.

After a few weeks of limited communication from Alfie, Emily starts to accept their breakup. However, she learns that Alfie actually isn’t in London. The banker has been in Paris all along, as Antoine (William Abadie) offered him a job as CFO of Maison Lavaux.

Emily realizes that she needs to do something bold to win Alfie back. She sings a somewhat cringeworthy but romantic rendition of “Alfie” in public, and he decides to forgive her.

All is well with Emily and Alfie for a while. She learns how to balance her work and relationship. But it wouldn’t be Emily in Paris without romantic drama, so things go south once again. While attending Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille’s (Camille Razat) almost-wedding, Alfie realizes that he was always second to Gabriel in Emily’s heart. He tells Emily to “go get your man” and leaves her behind in the chapel. And so, it seems that’s the end of Alfie and Emily’s relationship.

Lucien Laviscount revealed where he’d like Alfie to go in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 4

Emily in Paris Season 4 is already confirmed, but will Alfie be in it? There’s no official answer to that yet, but Alfie actor Lucien Laviscount hopes to return. He shared his hopes for Alfie’s story in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I’d say that I’d like Alfie to kind of take a little bit more of a stand within the company with Antoine, that’d be cool. Maybe have a little bit of speaking to with the good ole Nicolas [Paul Forman], I think that that’d be quite a nice little thing to play with within the business, the two businesses kind of fighting off each other,” he said.

As for Emily and Alfie, Laviscount said he’d like “closure” for the former couple.

“So I guess with Alfie and Emily, whether it be closure or a friendship or whatever, to explore that? Because I know it’s been explored [a little], but I think their relationship is different than what Gabriel’s and Emily’s was,” he added. “So it’d be interesting to explore that maybe. But, like I say, I’m all in for whatever.”

Darren Star says Alfie’ has a reason to be in Paris’

Of course, at the end of the day, it’s all up to Darren Star to decide where Alfie goes. However, even the creator seems keen on keeping Alfie around in Paris. After all, the British expat has his own dream job in Paris now. And even though Paris is a big city, Alfie is bound to run into Emily and her circle again.

“I don’t think romantically he is in the picture,” Star told Deadline of Alfie’s relationship with Emily. “I don’t think that makes Alfie out of the show. He certainly has a reason to be in Paris, and he’s working with Gabriel. I feel like all of our characters are still connected, just in a more complicated way.”

Fans will have to wait and see where Alfie ends up in Emily in Paris Season 4. Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on the next installment. In the meantime, Emily in Paris Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.